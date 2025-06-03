Analyst Says Chiefs Roster Is ‘Definitely Worst’ They’ve Had
NFL dynasties typically aren’t enigmas. But Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs continue to baffle people paid to provide expert analysis.
One of those experts said Monday that despite having the NFL’s fifth-best roster and one of the league’s best defenses, the Chiefs lack elite talent.
“I think the Chiefs, this is definitely the worst roster they've been dealing with for a while,” said Sam Monson of The 33rd Team on Monday’s edition of the Drop the Mic podcast. “And even in the past, I think a lot of these great Chiefs teams, the roster hasn't been that great for a lot of it. It's been like they're great in the right places.
“Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill, back when he was cooking, they made a point of being good where you need to be good. And so, I think they always got credit for having this amazing roster, but a lot of the times it wasn't that great.”
In order to be great this year, Monson said the Chiefs need 2022-like results from their most recent draft class. Kansas City drafted offensive tackle Josh Simmons in the first round, defensive tackle Omar Norman-Lott in Round 2, edge rusher Ashton Gillotte and cornerback Nohl Williams in Round 3, wide receiver Jalen Royals in Round 4, linebacker Jeffrey Bassa in Round 5 and running back Brashard Smith in the seventh round.
“I think it was a great draft class,” Monson said, “but it actually kind of needs to be quite good because they're relying on a lot of those players to patch up some of the holes that they've allowed.”
The biggest hole they’ve allowed, everyone agrees, is left tackle. To close that all-important door, the Chiefs signed free agent Jaylon Moore and drafted Simmons. Time will tell whether either or both of those acquisitions solved the issue, but that’s not the only question mark on the left side of Kansas City’s offensive line.
The Chiefs also traded one of their best linemen, Joe Thuney, and figure to let Mike Caliendo battle Kingsley Suamataia to fill that void at left guard. Caliendo started six of the team’s final seven games at the position, including postseason, with Thuney moving to left tackle. Suamataia, the team’s second-round selection in 2024, started the season’s first two games at left tackle before Kansas City benched him. He got extensive time at left guard in the season-finale at Denver, where the Chiefs rested most of their starters.
Talent doesn’t always equal wins. If that were the case, Kansas City wouldn’t have finished 15-2 last season. The Chiefs have heard similar criticism in the past, shrugged their shoulders, and advanced to seven consecutive AFC title games and five of the past six Super Bowls.
Catch breaking Chiefs news by following on X (Twitter) both @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella.
Plus, capitalize on our Facebook page for much more information by clicking here.