Chiefs Add Depth to Defensive Line in 3rd-Round of Mock
One thing the Kansas City Chiefs need next season is depth on the defensive front. The Chiefs should want to be able to rotate fresh bodies on the defensive line and they must have depth to do that. The players have to be the right fit and know the scheme to do that. Last season, we saw the Chiefs get after the quarterback but most of the time was by sending the house.
Next season, they want to do that still but with their front four. They can still send the house at opposing quarterbacks but they want to have a second option of get their sacks. The Chiefs have one of the best if not the best defensive player in the National Football League in Chris Jones.
Jones has been a great player for the Chiefs for a long time now but the Chiefs have had trouble finding another player that can get in the backfield playing a long side of Jones. If they can find another defensive lineman who can take advantage when teams double Jones, their defense can take the next step of becoming elite.
The Chiefs have signed some free agents that they believe can help with depth on the line and have a chance to be that player that can dominate next to Jones. The team will also look for that in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft. The Chiefs have done a great job of finding players that can have a major impact on the team, not only next season but for years to come.
Nick Baumgardner of The Athletic has the Chiefs getting a talented defensive tackle in the 3rd round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Baumgardner has the Chiefs taking Vernon Broughton out of the University of Texas.
"Broughton has first-step quickness to penetrate and above-average range as a tackler. He has an adequate anchor but needs to improve his upper-body strength to press and shed downhill blocks. He’s an instinctive rusher with a diverse plan and is outstanding at causing havoc with his length and footwork. His rush alone creates rotational value as a three-technique or odd-front defensive end," said NFL analyst Lance Zierlein.
The Chiefs get their defensive tackle that can play next to Jones and learn from him. Broughton can give the Chiefs that defensive lineman they have been waiting for and he will be ready to start in year one.
