How Chiefs' Andy Reid Feels About This Free Agent Addition
The Kansas City Chiefs, much like the rest of the franchises in the National Football League, are just days away from being on the clock for the 2025 NFL Draft. Although that has caught the media's attention as of late, head coach Andy Reid addressed the media about certain free agent signings.
The Chiefs signed nine free agents who weren't on the roster last season, with several returning faces heading back to Kansas City as well. One of the more talked-about free agency additions the franchise made this offseason was signing offensive lineman Jaylon Moore.
Moore and the Chiefs reached a two-year deal worth $30 million with $21.24 million fully guaranteed. While speculation looms over Moore, given he hasn't had multiple games in his NFL career as a starter, if he could be the right guy for the left tackle position. As we saw last season, the Chiefs' offensive line could use some insurance.
Coach Reid addressed the media on Monday and disclosed nothing but confidence in Moore, as he and the rest of the franchise are looking forward to seeing him thrive on the field.
"Jaylon, first of all, he was backing up a pretty good player in San Francisco, arguably the best to ever play the game," Reid said. "And then when he got his opportunity, took full advantage of it."
"When he had opportunities in San Francisco, he was a good player there. We thought that he would be a nice addition to our offensive line as we continue to work that."
Moore started five games last season with the San Francisco 49ers, and in his NFL career, he has 12 starts. It isn't the kind of situation where the franchise is just winging it by adding Moore to the roster and giving him a starting opportunity. In the games he played, he showcased enough to catch the attention of the front office.
As we have seen in the past, it's foolish to count out the Chiefs and what happens behind closed doors. After all, this is a franchise that has won two out of the past three Super Bowls and continuously proves that they are the team to beat in the AFC.
