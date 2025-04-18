Who Do Chiefs Take in Latest On SI Mock Draft?
What would we do if we were the Kansas City Chiefs in next week's 2025 NFL Draft?
The Chiefs continue to gear up for the 2025 NFL Draft, as general manager Brett Veach revealed over 200 graded prospects are currently on their board. With several mock drafts floating around, Sports Illustrated banded together to create one of their own.
For the Chiefs, it has been highly predicted that they will address some issues they saw from their offensive line. As general manager, Veach revealed, several other positions will be on their radar when looking to add to their depth.
In the version of Sports Illustrated's mock draft, the Chiefs select offensive lineman Grey Zabel out of North Dakota State. Zabel is highly ranked when it comes to the NFL Combine grading scale, and given that heavily mocked Josh Simmons was picked off the board earlier in this mock, Zabel is the next best option.
"The Chiefs needed to address their offensive line after their lackluster Super Bowl performance. North Dakota State’s Grey Zabel could be that immediate fix. His fast footwork and versatility on the offensive line would greatly protect Patrick Mahomes, whichever way they choose to use him," Chiefs on SI wrote for our selection.
He earned a prospect grade of 6.34, which places him in the category of becoming an eventual plus starter. Weighing in at over 300 pounds, Zabel would be a prime player to protect quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who kissed the grass more times in 2024 than he has throughout his entire NFL career.
Zabel has versatility as well, something the Chiefs need. He has experience playing at almost every position on the offensive line, which only boosts his chances of getting playing time in Kansas City, should the Chiefs eventually select him with their 31st overall pick.
We have seen in the past that the front office has no problems being aggressive and trading up if they believe a player they want is going to get taken off the board before their original pick. Zabel is projected between the first and second rounds, making him an optimal choice for the Chiefs if he were to fall closer to the second round.
"Zabel has an NFL frame with room for additional mass and possesses a good starting point in terms of his play strength. He has to play with really quick hands and good feet in order to compensate for short arms that make sustaining blocks and controlling pass rushers more challenging," NFL.com's Lance Zierlein wrote.
