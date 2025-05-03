BREAKING: Chiefs Announce Undrafted Free Agent Signings
The Kansas City Chiefs have announced that the franchise has reached a deal with 16 undrafted free agents following the 2025 NFL Draft. From offensive players to defensive players to special teams, the Chiefs are landing some of the brightest stars that missed out on hearing their names get called on draft day.
Below are the undrafted free agent signings, their position, and college they attended:
- Elijhah Badger, WR, Florida
- Jake Briningstool, TE, Clemson
- Will Brooks, S, Tennessee
- Dalton Cooper, T, Oklahoma State
- Jacobe Covington, S, USC
- Eddie Czaplicki, P, USC
- Mac Dalena, WR, Fresno State
- Coziah Izzard, DT, Penn State
- Kevin Knowles, DB, Florida State
- Justin Lockhart, WR, San Jose State
- Glendon Miller, S, Maryland
- Esa Pole, T, Washington State
- Melvin Smith, CB, Southern Arkansas
- Tre Watson, TE, Texas A&M
- Elijah Young, RB, Western Kentucky
The Chiefs have been successful at finding players through the NFL Draft in the later rounds, as they look to also continue to shine in picking up these new players. Following the NFL Draft, these young players across the board are ready to make an impression on their new team, while also proving they deserve to be in the NFL.
These undrafted free agents will be looking to fight for a roster spot if not the practice squad. Giving the ups and downs of the NFL seasons, these players will likely have first dibs if their position depth needs for them to step up.
The Chiefs were adamant on building through the draft this offseason, looking to right the wrong that came in the final game of the season. With new weapons for Patrick Mahomes to work with on offense, as well as pieces to mold on the defensive side of the ball by defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, the franchise looks to have good depth moving forward.
We have seen in the past several players in the NFL turn themselves into stars, even if they were signed as undrafted free agents. The goal now for these young players is to contribute in any way possible, because getting your foot in the door is just the first step.
