BREAKING: Chiefs Set to Host Speedy Receiver Prospect
The Kansas City Chiefs are in a good spot with their wide receiving room heading into the new campaign. With Xavier Worthy, Hollywood Brown, and Rashee Rice all set to take the field together in 2025, but it wouldn't hurt to take a look at what's available at the position in the upcoming NFL Draft.
That being said, it has been reported by ESPN's Jeremy Fowler that the Chiefs franchise will be one of five organizations to meet with speedy wide receiver Isaiah Bond from Texas next week. Fowler released this information early today.
Bond collected a scary fast 40-yard dash time during the NFL Combine earlier this winter, catching the eyes of several organizations, including the Chiefs. With Worthy as Kansas City's primary speed threat, adding Bond would propel them to the next level should the meeting go well ahead of draft day.
The upside with Bond as a prospect is that he has room to grow. In three collegiate seasons, he totaled 99 receptions for a total of 1,428 receiving yards, averaging 476 each season. His top speed is his calling, though, as NFL.com predicts he will be an eventual plus starter.
"Fluid, fast, and untapped. Bond played decoy for the betterment of Texas’ offense but clearly has the talent to take on a more focused, productive role. He’s a capable route-runner, has good hands, and can play wide or from the slot. An offense should feed him a heavier diet of shallow crossers, deep digs, and quick-game throws, allowing him to make magic with the ball in his hands and add to their chunk play total," NFL.com's Lance Zierlein wrote.
One team mentioned in the post by Fowler was one of the Chiefs' top rivals, the Buffalo Bills. The Bills were linked to Worthy last season, ultimately passing on him, which only lit a fire in Worthy in their AFC Championship Meeting.
Given the Chiefs are in the conversation, it would be intriguing to add such a talent to the roster behind Worthy for the future. His explosiveness after catches could also be a factor leaning the Chiefs into looking at him, as he averaged just under 16 yards per reception last season.
Here is how you can follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI to never miss another breaking news story again.
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.