BREAKING: Chiefs Conduct Virtual Visit with Top RB Prospect
The 2025 NFL Draft kicks off tomorrow as the Kansas City Chiefs currently hold the 31st overall pick. While that pick could be subject to change, that is where the Chiefs' selection process will begin. After several mock drafts seeing Kansas City addressing the offensive line in the first round, perhaps a new candidate has been unlocked.
According to NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, the Chiefs and Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson met via video call on Tuesday. A call that also included Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, Henderson could be creeping up the board in the Draft, per Fowler.
"The #Chiefs conducted a virtual call with Ohio State RB TreVeyon Henderson on Tuesday. Head coach Andy Reid was part of the call.
Henderson is considered a riser, and the Chiefs, who could be looking for more explosion in the backfield, are doing late homework on the position," Fowler wrote.
Henderson has been a highly touted running back prospect in a draft class that is filled with them. Given the current state of the Chiefs' running back room, a room that consists of several expiring contracts following the 2025 campaign, the Chiefs bringing in a new running back would make sense for the future.
Henderson is currently projected to go in the second round, which makes total sense if the Chiefs were to snag him at the end of the first. His speed and ball control while on the run make him one of the better running backs in the class, one the Chiefs could build a future around.
In 144 carries last season, Henderson surpassed 1,000 rushing yards for the second time in his collegiate career. He collected 10 touchdowns last season and was a major part in the Buckeyes becoming National Champions.
Kansas City should still be in the hunt for an offensive lineman for the draft, but whether that need sits as a priority for general manager Brett Veach and the rest of the scouting department will become known on draft day. Henderson could be the future of the NFL's ground game, and Kansas City would love nothing more than having him on their roster.
