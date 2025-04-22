Chiefs Top Prospects Ranking Heading into Draft
The Kansas City Chiefs will start the 2025 NFL Draft on Thursday, picking at the bottom of the first round once again. The Chiefs hold the 31st overall pick, but over the years, they have found great talent in picking at the bottom of the first round. The Chiefs are not in unfamiliar territory, but instead looking at another chance to improve their roster heading into the 2025 season.
The Chiefs will get their final scouting reports in, their draft boards, and have any last-minute discussions about the prospects they want to go after in the draft.
Head coach Andy Reid and general manager Brett Veach have done a good job of working with each other in getting the right players on the Chiefs roster. This year, they will look to do the same.
Daniel Flick of Sports Illustrated gave his top 200 NFL prospects, and we take a look at where the Chiefs' top prospects are ranked.
Chiefs offensive tackle prospect, Josh Simmons out of Ohio State was ranked 29th overall.
29. Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State
"A 32-game starter with experience at both left and right tackle, Simmons is athletic and strong enough to start early in his professional career. In pass protection, he’s efficient with his hands, has a strong core and moves with tremendous balance, allowing him to handle both speed and power rushers," said Flick.
"He’s explosive leaving his stance, though he too often misses at the second level as a run blocker. Simmons suffered a torn patellar tendon after six games in 2024, and his 33-inch arms are serviceable but unspectacular for a tackle. He’s expected to be healthy for the start of the season and should be a factor as a rookie."
The Chiefs top defensive prospect Walter Nolen out of Ole Miss was ranked 36th overall.
36. Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss
"The first-team All-American had 14 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks last season, and he has the strength, quickness and production to be a quality pro. He holds the point of attack and can get off blockers in time to stop the run," said Flick.
"But Nolen’s hand usage and pass-rush repertoire aren’t where they need to be. He exposes his body to blockers too often and struggles finding a counter. He has trouble against double teams and can be moved out of rushing lanes. There are highs and lows on Nolen’s tape—he’s uber talented but has kinks to work out at the next level."
