Could Chiefs' Tremayne Anchrum Battle for a Starting Role?
The Kansas City Chiefs' offensive line has been the main priority this offseason following a 2024 campaign that exposed that area being their biggest weakness. The largest blow came in the Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, as the offensive line couldn't hold up to protect Patrick Mahomes.
In response to that loss, the Chiefs have addressed the offensive line through both pro free agency and through the 2025 NFL Draft. Signing Jaylon Moore to a two-year, $30 million deal, including $21.24 million fully guaranteed, was the first move, but was quickly followed when the Chiefs were on the clock in the draft.
Taking offensive lineman Josh Simmons with their first-round selection, it is heavily projected that both Moore and Simmons will be battling for the starting role come Week 1 at the left tackle position. However, there is a new offensive lineman in Kansas City who is looking to make an impact.
The Chiefs signed Super Bowl champion offensive guard Tremayne Anchrum to a one-year deal this offseason. Anchrum bounced around last season but never cracked the pro roster for a snap in any of his destinations. Given the Chiefs' offensive line needs, the addition of Anchrum makes perfect sense.
Having had experience playing on the offensive line as a tackle, the Chiefs could use him there if he was needed. But going into training camp, Anchrum will likely be competing for the left guard spot alongside Mike Caliendo and Kingsley Suamataia. As head coach Andy Reid said, both men would be competing for the role.
The one stat holding Anchrum back, however, from standing out as a top option to become a starter at left guard is his lack of starting experience. He has appeared in 31 games and has started in a single game during his career.
Anchrum will enter training camp with a chip on his shoulder, much like the other players in the organization for the Chiefs. The former Los Angeles Rams' seventh-round draft pick has proven before that he has what it takes to be an option in the NFL. He will need to stand out if he wants to see more starts on the field.
