Social Media Reacts to Potential Chiefs-Chargers Brazil Game
The Kansas City Chiefs have been slated as a potential option for the Los Angeles Chargers in Sao Paulo, Brazil to kick off the season. With the 2025 NFL Schedule release yet to happen, the Chiefs aren't 100% in on the game, as far as we know.
The initial report was from Front Office Sports on May 10, stating that the NFL and YouTube were close to finalizing a deal that would broadcast the international game taking place on Sept 5. With the Chiefs currently being the NFL's biggest draw, as the report states, they are likely to be included.
That being said, the NFL world has taken their opinions and voices to X. Some are in love with the idea of their favorite team, whether that be the Chargers or Chiefs, going to play internationally, while other traditionalists disagree and aren't looking forward to the game being played overseas at all.
The NFL hasn't officially come out and said that this is the plan for these two franchises's to kick off the 2025 campaign, but with all signs leaning towards it, fans want to make sure their voices are heard in anyway possible.
"Get ready for the worst football game ever," one fan wrote.
"Give up on these international games already !!!" another said.
"EVERY year the Chiefs have a rest advantage against the Chargers for at least one game. This year they flat out take away the home field for the Chargers. International games should NEVER be a divisional game," one Chargers fan wrote.
"Chargers Chiefs in Brazil will actually be really fun, I’m just sad we lose a home game because of it"
"Chargers Chiefs in Brazil is an awful choice. Takes away a must needed home game."
"NFL screwing over season ticket holders by losing a home game to attend." another wrote.
While the Chiefs have no control on who, when, or where they play, Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt has never shyed away from the idea of playing internationally.
“We don’t have a lot of control over that, except periodically with whatever the rotation (of teams scheduled to play overseas) of the league is at where we can be the home team," Clark said. "We make the league aware every year that we would be delighted to play (an international game), whether as a home team or as an away team. We hope, at some point, we’ll get picked back up."
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.