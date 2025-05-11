Chiefs Are No Strangers to Big Games
The Kansas City Chiefs have been electric since the turn of the decade. Since 2020, the Chiefs have been shoo-in contenders for the AFC West division and Super Bowl championships, both of which they have secured in that timeframe. But one under the radar specialty has also been a reoccuring theme for the Chiefs.
The Chiefs have several positive things going for them when it comes to the regular season. Not only do they possess the best quarterback in football in Patrick Mahomes, but everybody seems to want to know how the Chiefs are doing that season. Going into the new campaign should be no different.
In a statistic posted by NBC Sports, the Chiefs have been the team with the most Primetime games since the 2020 season. Topping a list that consisted of the Green Bay Packers, Dallas Cowboys, San Francisco 49ers, Buffalo Bills, and Los Angeles Chargers, the people want to watch what the Chiefs are going to do in high-leverage situations.
Playing in 26 Primetime games, which consist of Thursday, Sunday, and Monday Night Football, the National Football League has pushed the winningest team to the top of the mountain to entertain its loyal viewers.
With several games deemed to be a must-watch going into the 2025 season, the Chiefs are likely to play another Primetime game this upcoming year. With the likes of the Philadelphia Eagles and Detroit Lions on the Chiefs' schedule, one is bound to take center stage for national viewership.
This type of treatment comes from several things. The first is that the NFL knows that their fans want to watch the most entertaining games the 2025 schedule has to offer. Given that the Chiefs have been to the Super Bowl three consecutive times, they meet that criteria.
The second is popularity. Yes, some franchises have success but go unnoticed until playoff football rolls around. That isn't the case for the Chiefs. With Travis Kelce's retirement tour likely to begin, fans want to watch as many games as possible of the future Hall of Fame inductee.
As we all anxiously await the drop of the 2025 schedule, be on the lookout for what games are likely to be played in the limelight.
