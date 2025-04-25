BREAKING: How Sports Illustrated Grades Chiefs' Josh Simmons Selection
The Kansas City Chiefs made a trade with the team that defeated them in the Super Bowl, but it didn't affect the outcome. The Chiefs have officially brought in Ohio State offensive lineman Josh Simmons with the 32nd overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Heavily mocked, the predictions have come true. Simmons, regardless of his season ending knee injury, has too much upside for the franchise to pass on him. With more to come in the 2025 NFL Draft tomorrow, the Chiefs can sleep soundly knowing they got one of the best offensive linemen available on the draft board.
Needing to protect quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs' front office saw enough in the snaps that Simmons played in when he was healthy to bring him into the organization. According to Sports Illustrated's Matt Verderame and Gilberto Manzano, the Chiefs' selection has been graded a B.
"After starting his collegiate career as a right tackle for San Diego State, Simmons ascended as one of the best left tackles in the country. The nimble 6' 5", 317-pound lineman started 13 games at left tackle in 2023 before suffering a knee injury six games into his ’24 season," Manzano wrote.
"A 32-game starter, Simmons is athletic and strong enough to start early in his professional career. In pass protection, he’s efficient with his hands, has a strong core, and moves with tremendous balance, allowing him to handle both speed and power rushers."
"He’s explosive leaving his stance, though he too often misses at the second level as a run blocker. Simmons suffered a torn patellar tendon after six games in 2024, and his 33-inch arms are serviceable but unspectacular for a tackle. He’s expected to be healthy for the start of the season and should be a factor as a rookie."
The big man has a bright future ahead of him in Kansas City. The torn patellar tendon has looked to heal well ahead of the draft, but with the extended time before the 2025 NFL campaign kicks off, he should be ready to go.
Make sure you follow along with us as we continue our draft coverage tomorrow for rounds two and three.
For more NFL Draft coverage, be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.