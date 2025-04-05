How Big Should Chiefs' Brown Role Be in 2025?
The Kansas City Chiefs made the decision to bring back wide receiver Hollywood Brown after injury issues took away most of his campaign in Kansas City. Brown was only able to play in two regular season games but was active for the Chiefs' playoff run down the stretch.
The franchise and Brown agreed to a one year, worth up to $11 million, and given what Brown has been able to do in his career in the past, he could be worth all of that money. The true testament to Brown's Chiefs career will be based on what he is able to do this season.
That being said, how big of a role should the veteran wide receiver have going into the new campaign?
Given that Brown has vast experience throughout his NFL career up to this point, the role should be given based on training camp performance, and further improved as he showcases his skills throughout the season.
Last year, granted only active for the two regular season games, Brown hauled in nine receptions out of 15 targets, going for 91 receiving yards. Since 2021 however, Brown's production has taken a step backwards, as he hasn't been able to replicate his 1,000+ receiving yard season since.
While quarterback Patrick Mahomes has two young, speedy wide receivers in Xavier Worthy and Rashee Rice, Brown is a reliable option to throw the ball to to make a big play happen. Over his six year NFL tenure, he is averaging 28.3 first down receptions per year, something any team loves to see and hear.
Earning himself a career 59.6% reception rate, Brown could be the guy for short passes, but he could easily be the long gun option down the field. In his career, he has never averaged less than 10 receiving yards per season and has shown he can be explosive for yards after the catch.
The Chiefs will likely be more comfortable and confident getting the ball to Brown in 2025 after not seeing much action from him in the last campaign due to his shoulder injury. If Brown can break out for over 600 receiving yards this season, Kansas City should be in a good spot.
