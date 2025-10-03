Chris Jones Breaks Down What to Expect vs Jaguars in Critical Matchup
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City defensive tackle Chris Jones spoke to reporters from team headquarters prior to Friday’s practice. The Chiefs (2-2) will visit Jacksonville (3-1) on Monday Night Football (7:15 p.m. CT, ESPN/ABC, KMBC Ch. 9, 96.5 The Fan).
To view his comments, watch below.:
On the life of his aunt and what she meant to him:
“Her name was Angela. She meant a lot. I actually stayed with her for a duration, part of my life, probably like five or six years. So, we were very close. She was actually watching my game when she passed away. So, you know, been a lot to me, my family, huge supporter.”
On the location of the funeral:
“Back in Houston, Miss. Yeah, in the church we all grew up in.”
On whether she passed away during the Chiefs’ game in New York, Sept. 21:
“Yeah, I actually got the news after the game.”
On whether the news was unexpected:
“Yeah, it was very unexpected. Because usually after the game, especially at the game when you get a sack, the family calls and congratulates me or sends me a text. So, I was calling everybody like, ‘Hell, yeah! About time. We got the sack. Let's do it. This is the beginning.’ And you know, it was like, ‘Call your mom. Call your sister.’ My hope was everything's okay, and unfortunately, she had a heart attack watching the game.”
On the logistics of getting back in time:
“Me and Coach Reid talked about it, and more so it was about making my aunt’s funeral, and if that was a time frame where I could get back, I would try to get back. But they completely understood, and we came up with a plan around it.”
On what he’s seen from the Jacksonville offense:
“They're battle tested. You're watching throughout the course of the few games they've played, they've been battle tested. The Houston Texans game, that was a battle, especially in the fourth quarter, was a back-and-forth battle. And the defense has been playing lights out. So Trevor Lawrence has made a lot of progression throughout the years, and he's made a lot of big throws when the team needed him. So they have a very great cohesive group that is playing well together right now. So it's a challenge for us as a D-line and a defense to get after him.”
On creating the pressure that forced Lamar Jackson to bump into his teammate and fumble:
“A lot of times, you know you're not gonna get credit for what you do, because sometimes the stats don't align. But that doesn't deter your impact that you have on a game, whether it's creating pressures for the defense. So, whether it's taking on two, sometimes three, for someone to come open … you look at, I was watching a stat in the D-line room, that Nick (Bolton) had five pressures that were untouched.
“You know, and that's cohesive to the group of the D-line, because when you have guys taking up two, two and the tight end, and the tackle is taking up a D-end, then your linebackers can come free. We just want those roles to reverse, okay? Pulling the linebackers up, have them take two and give us a free shot. You know, we definitely have a very DB-slash-linebacker-friendly defense. We just need Spags to kind of, you know, make sure that this thing is evenly matched.”
On the effect of takeaways on the entire team:
“Absolutely. I think that's something we harp on week in and week out, turnovers, sacks and affecting the quarterback. So, I think they go hand in hand, if we're rushing like we should, and forcing him to throw fast, the ball quicker than his expected timing, then turnovers, more turnovers will come. And then eventually more sacks will come -- from the D-line, not the linebackers or the DBS.”
On Leo Chenal’s interception:
“That was sweet. That's also a pressure that got in his face -- Nick Bolton was right there again. You know, it's a trend coming.”
On Steve Spagnuolo’s anger over the last play, Justice Hill’s 71-yard touchdown run:
“Yeah, I was telling Spags it was a contradicting argument, because he always says, ‘We don't count the numbers; we count the letters, W and L.’ That was a W, so, you know?”
On how he prepared his body for the game, knowing he was going to miss pregame warmups:
“For me, I don't really stretch before the game. I'm a huge fan of Randy Moss. Stay ready, so you don’t have to get ready. And I get off the plane ready. I was ready to pass rush off the plane. So it's like, just stay hydrated, because I know with the heat, with the plane, can kind of dehydrate you. But Rick (Burkholder) and them gave me some tips on what I could do to make sure I'm hydrated and make sure that my body is up to par to play football. So, the training staff, Rick, David Glover, they took care of me on that aspect, so I was ready to play right off the plane.”
Chiefs Kingdom, OnSI is your always free, always available destination for the best information on the Internet; the best way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). And tell us your thoughts on whether the Chiefs can affect Trevor Lawrence on Monday by visiting our Facebook page (here).