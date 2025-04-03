Will Chris Jones Replicate 2022 Success in 2025?
The Kansas City Chiefs struck gold when they drafted defensive tackle Chris Jones in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft. Jones has been with the team since, sometimes putting the entire defense on his back.
Over his career, Jones has collected an impressive 310 total tackles, 207 solo tackles, 80.5 quarterback sacks, 37 passes defended and 33.5 stuffs. Going into his tenth NFL season, over the course of his first nine, he has averaged 34.4 total tackles, 23 solo tackles, and just under nine quarterback sacks.
All the statistics speak for themselves, as the longtime Chief defensive tackle continues to impact where the team's defense stands compared to the rest of the league. Last season, however, an odd combination on the statistical line hit Jones.
Collecting a high amount of total tackles, with 37, and 19 solo tackles as well as five quarterback sacks, was both over and under expectations. Collecting 37 total tackles is better than what he had been averaging, but both his solo tackles and quarterback sacks fell below the margin.
Going into his tenth year with the Chiefs, the Chiefs would greatly benefit from a repeat 2022 season from Jones going into the new campaign. While the task is tall, given it was one of his best seasons statistically, Jones has the type of game to repeat that success.
For those curious, Jones' 2022 campaign was the only season where he played in a full 17 games, and collected a career high 44 total tackles, along with tying his career high in quarterback sacks with 15.5, ten more than what he was able to provide last season.
In terms of stats, Jones will always be productive, he's already shown that. But in terms of level of production, getting back to 15.5 sacks, or even more, wouldn't be turned away by defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo.
Last season, compared to other NFL defenders, Jones ranked in a 72nd place tie with the five sacks, whereas in 2022, he ranked fourth. The best way that Jones can replicate this kind of success is by staying healthy for another full season, another factor that the Chiefs organization knows he can do.
Here is how you can follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI to never miss another breaking news story again.
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.