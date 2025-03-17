Did the Chiefs Mess Up Not Extending Trent McDuffie Sooner?
Outside of maybe George Karlaftis, there has been no addition more critical to securing victory in Super Bowl LVII and LVIII than Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie. Coming out of the University of Washington, McDuffie was able to be drafted by Kansas City after the team traded up to select him.
Arguably the third-best cornerback in the 2022 NFL Draft behind Derek Stingley Jr and Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner, McDuffie has outplayed his high selection as he looks for a life-changing extension.
Well, whatever that amount ends up being, the projected value of that extension just went through the roof after the Houston Texans extended Stingley Jr., giving him a three-year, $90 million deal with $89 million guaranteed.
If the Chiefs wish to extend McDuffie, they have some time. He won't be a free agent until after the 2026 season due to his fifth-year option.
However, with every passing day an extension does not get signed, the price on that extension goes up, with the current market AAV already set at $30 million per year. That is a steep price for one player.
The Chiefs have some financial mobility to get this deal done. By the time McDuffie's first-year kicks in, both Travis Kelce and JaWaan Taylor should be off the books. Considering his age, Chris Jones may be retired at that point as well.
The team outside of those three players, do not have that many massive contracts outside of Patrick Mahomes and potentially Trey Smith.
The question for the team isn't just about how much they should pay McDuffie but if the team even wants to. Yes, the thought that the team would just let him walk sounds ridiculous but the Chiefs have gladly let Kendall Fuller, L'Jarius Sneed, Charvarius Ward, Tyrann Mathieu, and Justin Reid leave without issue in years past. And those are just a few of several top players the team has moved on from.
Whatever their decision may be, they need to make one soon. While McDuffie hasn't made any intention of holding out for a new deal, Stingley Jr's new payday might have changed that mindset.
This will be something to keep an eye on once training camp comes around.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE