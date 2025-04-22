Insider Sees Chiefs Taking This Ohio State Lineman at 31
Inside looking out, or outside looking in. That’s a key question for Brett Veach and Andy Reid as they enter this week. Donovan Jackson could be the Chiefs’ answer to that query.
The Ohio State lineman is the projected Kansas City selection in the mock draft of NFL insider Jonathan Jones, at 31st overall in the first round. And his ability to play inside at guard or outside at tackle could be highly valuable as the Chiefs seek to solidify the glaring weakness that plagued them from Week 1 to the Super Bowl loss last season.
“Kansas City needs offensive linemen,” Jones wrote Monday, “and it's better to get one here than wait and hope for one in the 60s. Aireontae Ersery is tantalizing here (in part because he's a local), but the Chiefs also need a lineman with some versatility. Jackson showed he can play guard and tackle at the highest level last season for the Buckeyes.”
At the highest level last season, and stop if you’ve heard this script before about the Chiefs, Jackson moved from left guard to left tackle midway through the year. He replaced an injured Josh Simmons (another potential first-round tackle) and started the final nine games as Ohio State captured the national championship.
That means he has nine games on film at left tackle. His first start at that spot wasn't ideal, against Penn State's Abdul Carter, but he showed significant improvement afterward. Those nine games of high-level college experience are also an interesting comparison to the 12 career starts under the belt of free-agent left tackle Jaylon Moore. After Kansas City traded All-Pro Joe Thuney to Chicago this offseason, the Chiefs could certainly use someone with experience on the interior, especially the left side.
Jackson also played in Chip Kelly’s offense during the coordinator’s final college season before Pete Carroll hired him to head the Raiders’ offense in 2025. That means Jackson has valuable experience in an offense with plenty of NFL concepts, since Kelly served four years as an NFL head coach with stops in Philadelphia (2013-15) and San Francisco (2016).
Drafting Jackson would not only provide more options for the Chiefs, but it would absolutely turn up the competition in training camp. At left guard, Kingsley Suamataia figures to be in the mix with incumbent Mike Caliendo, who replaced Thuney in 2024 when the Chiefs kicked Thuney out to left tackle. Jackson could add an intriguing third option at that spot, too.
