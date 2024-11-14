Arrowhead Report

Chiefs Add Weapon to Defensive Line in 2025 Mock Draft – Should KC Keep Drafting DL?

After drafting two first-round defensive ends in the last three drafts, could the Chiefs return to the edge again with their first pick in the 2025 NFL Draft?

Joshua Brisco

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end JT Tuimoloau (44) celebrates a sack of Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Drew Allar (15) during the second half of the NCAA football game at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pa. on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024. Ohio State won 20-13.
Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end JT Tuimoloau (44) celebrates a sack of Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Drew Allar (15) during the second half of the NCAA football game at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pa. on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024. Ohio State won 20-13. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
While the Kansas City Chiefs remain undefeated as they attempt to achieve the NFL's first-ever three-peat, many football eyes have turned to the future and to the college ranks as teams perpetually prepare for next year's NFL Draft.

In a new 2025 mock draft from Daniel Flick of SI, the Chiefs use their first-round selection at a familiar position.

JT Tuimoloau, Edge, Ohio State

"The NFL’s only undefeated team, the Chiefs aren’t without flaws—they rank No. 26 league-wide with 19 sacks," Flick wrote. "Tuimoloau hasn’t missed a game during his four years at Ohio State, and the 6'5", 269-pounder is a physical edge-setter with some pass-rush ability. He’s a two-time first-team All-Big Ten honoree and a second-team All-American selection in 2023. Tuimoloau’s career may start in more of an early downs role, but he should evolve into a consistent pass rusher who wins with power."

The Chiefs certainly could use another long-term building block on the defensive line, though it would be their third first-round edge selection in four drafts, with Kansas State's Felix Anudike-Uzomah being KC's first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and Purdue's George Karlaftis as the second of two '22 first-rounders.

Currently, the Chiefs have Karlaftis, Anudike-Uzomah and Mike Danna under contract for 2025, with Danna holding an $8 million cap hit. While Danna signed a three-year deal this offseason, the Chiefs have an easily accessible out after the '25 season if they want to avoid Danna's pending $11 million cap hit in 2026. The Chiefs could pick up Karlaftis's fifth-year option for the '26 season, but '25 will be his final cost-controlled year. With all of those factors in mind, the Chiefs could certainly afford to reload their group of defensive ends for the future.

