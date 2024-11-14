Chiefs Add Weapon to Defensive Line in 2025 Mock Draft – Should KC Keep Drafting DL?
While the Kansas City Chiefs remain undefeated as they attempt to achieve the NFL's first-ever three-peat, many football eyes have turned to the future and to the college ranks as teams perpetually prepare for next year's NFL Draft.
In a new 2025 mock draft from Daniel Flick of SI, the Chiefs use their first-round selection at a familiar position.
JT Tuimoloau, Edge, Ohio State
"The NFL’s only undefeated team, the Chiefs aren’t without flaws—they rank No. 26 league-wide with 19 sacks," Flick wrote. "Tuimoloau hasn’t missed a game during his four years at Ohio State, and the 6'5", 269-pounder is a physical edge-setter with some pass-rush ability. He’s a two-time first-team All-Big Ten honoree and a second-team All-American selection in 2023. Tuimoloau’s career may start in more of an early downs role, but he should evolve into a consistent pass rusher who wins with power."
The Chiefs certainly could use another long-term building block on the defensive line, though it would be their third first-round edge selection in four drafts, with Kansas State's Felix Anudike-Uzomah being KC's first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and Purdue's George Karlaftis as the second of two '22 first-rounders.
Currently, the Chiefs have Karlaftis, Anudike-Uzomah and Mike Danna under contract for 2025, with Danna holding an $8 million cap hit. While Danna signed a three-year deal this offseason, the Chiefs have an easily accessible out after the '25 season if they want to avoid Danna's pending $11 million cap hit in 2026. The Chiefs could pick up Karlaftis's fifth-year option for the '26 season, but '25 will be his final cost-controlled year. With all of those factors in mind, the Chiefs could certainly afford to reload their group of defensive ends for the future.