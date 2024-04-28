Kamal Hadden 'So Thankful' for Joining Chiefs in 2024 NFL Draft
In recent offseasons, Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach has earned a reputation for numerous things. One of them, which ranks at or near the top of the list, is his ability to work with his staff to find valuable defensive backs on Day 3 of the draft.
With time dwindling down on Saturday, he may have done just that once again. With pick No. 211 overall, a sixth-round choice, Kansas City took a chance on Tennessee cornerback Kamal Hadden. It's a bank on his upside, as the 23-year-old had a mixed bag of a college career.
Hadden's immediate reaction to getting selected? Good fit and a good opportunity.
“I think I fit well with the Chiefs,” Hadden said. “I think I’m a guy that can come in and compete and make plays. I think I can bring a lot of energy to this defense. They’ve got a great team over there and a great organization going. I just think I can come in and help a little bit.”
Hadden enjoyed a three-year college experience, playing all three seasons with the Volunteers. In 23 games, he amassed 87 total tackles (5.5 for loss) with 12 passes broken up and six interceptions. Most of his production came in 2022 and 2023. This past season, the 6-foot-1 defensive back set career highs with three picks and eight passes broken up.
Simply put, there wasn't much that opponents could accomplish when matched up against Hadden. Pro Football Focus gave him a sparkling 85.7 composite defense grade, in addition to a 90.4 coverage grade that ranked fifth in the country. Hadden was targeted 33 times in 311 total snaps, surrendering just 96 receiving yards and a minuscule 7.0 passer rating. You read that right: seven.
Naturally, Hadden says he thrives on confidence and playmaking.
“I feel like my best trait is my playmaking ability at all given times,” Hadden said. “I feel like I can be a guy that can change a game with a quick turnover whenever. Just if he gets beat or even if I made a play before, I feel I can come back and do it again. I feel like I can always get my fair share when I’m going against somebody else across from me. I feel that’s my best attribute.”
Unfortunately for Hadden, he slid on Day 3 of the draft and a good chunk of why was probably due to injury. A shoulder ailment saw his 2023 campaign get cut short last fall, also limiting him some during the pre-draft process. Now on the other side of it, though, he says he's healthy and ready to compete again. Nevertheless, it caused him to wait around for a phone call deep into Saturday's draft festivities.
Now a member of the reigning champions, Hadden is glad to be on the other side of his waiting period. Having the endorsement of the Chiefs is all he needed to make his weekend complete.
“It’s a great opportunity,” Hadden said. “I’m just so thankful for the opportunity [and] that they came and put belief in me and want me to come help the organization. I’m just thankful for Coach and thankful for the whole organization, just thankful for the opportunity.
"No matter when you go — that’s what my family was reminding me, and my friends — it doesn’t matter where you go, as long as you get the opportunity, make the most out of it. We always have done that and we always stick to our game plan and just execute. That’s what a lot of people are saying in my family right now, ‘Just go execute. No matter where you go, go execute.’"