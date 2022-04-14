Kansas City Chiefs 2022 NFL Mock Draft 6.0

The draft is getting closer and closer, and the Chiefs have plenty of needs.

As of the publishing of this article, the 2022 NFL Draft is officially two weeks away. As teams begin to finalize their preparations for one of the biggest football events of the year, players will be getting ready to step into their new lives as professionals.

The Kansas City Chiefs are facing a tall task in this year's draft. The franchise has a whopping 12 picks to worth with, but this is also serving as one of the most important drafts in Chiefs history. Can general manager Brett Veach preserve Kansas City's future and set the team up for even greater long-term success? Let's take a crack at it and act as Veach in the Arrowhead Report Chiefs Mock 6.0.

Notes: Mock 6.0, like those before it, was done on the NFL Mock Draft Database. In the simulation, Kansas City sends four seventh-round picks (again) to the Philadelphia Eagles for pick No. 166.

1.29: Boye Mafe — EDGE, Minnesota

Minnesota defensive linebacker Boye Mafe (34) dives for Purdue quarterback Jack Plummer (13) as he looks for a solution during the fourth quarter of a NCAA football game, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette. Minnesota won, 38-31. Cfb Purdue Vs Minnesota

Minnesota's Boye Mafe is a very popular pick in Chiefs draft circles, so much so that he was selected with this same pick a week ago in Mock 5.0. He has a ways to go before consistently winning with his hands but ironically, he showcased massive improvement at the Senior Bowl despite being an older prospect. If Mafe can cash in on his athleticism, play strength and scheme versatility to become a better run defender and more reliable pass-rusher, he has star potential. The Chiefs need it, especially at the defensive end position.

1.30: Kaiir Elam — CB, Florida

Sep 18, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators safety Kaiir Elam (5) against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Kaiir Elam is another recurring mock draft pick for the Chiefs, and there's a lot to like about him. Not only does he have the height and frame to withstand physical wide receiver play at the next level, but he's aggressive and projects to have a high ceiling as a man-cover cornerback. Elam is too physical at times but if he can dial that back, he'd be able to pair it with good quickness and the ability to hold his own against just about any assignment. The Chiefs break their cornerback trend here and spend a premium pick on a premium player.

2.50: Skyy Moore — WR, Western Michigan

Western Michigan wide receiver Skyy Moore is tackled by Michigan defensive back Brad Hawkins during the first half in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021.

The Chiefs' wide receiver room has several players under contract for just the 2022 campaign, and adding Western Michigan's Skyy Moore into the fold would relieve some worry beyond this year. Moore is likely a majority slot receiver in the NFL but he has plus athleticism, reliable hands and can win one-on-one with quality route-running prowess and an understanding of how to attack defenders. Finding a consistent fit for him in year one would be a tricky task but long-term, he's an easy fit into Andy Reid's complicated offense that asks a lot of wideouts.

2.62: Josh Paschal — EDGE, Kentucky

Nov 27, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals quarterback Malik Cunningham (3) throws a pass against Kentucky Wildcats defensive end Josh Paschal (4) during the second quarter at Cardinal Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

Among the group of EDGE prospects who will almost surely be picked outside the top 50, Josh Paschal of Kentucky makes a ton of sense for the Chiefs. His baseline as a sturdy run defender will endear him to NFL teams, and he also packs powerful hands and good overall strength as a pass-rusher. If Paschal can become more accurate with that hand placement, his ceiling suddenly jumps a bit. He may not be a star-level player in the NFL, but pairing him with more of a risk in Mafe ensures that Kansas City is covering all of its bases on the outside of its defensive line.

3.94: Nick Cross — S, Maryland

Sep 4, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins defensive back Nick Cross (3) warms up prior to their game against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

The 2022 safety class is full of Day Two prospects who can help the Chiefs, and Nick Cross is certainly one of them. His athletic profile is among the best of his peers, as his solid frame and elite quickness and speed are massive pluses for NFL teams. Cross is a hard-hitting player who is a little rough around the edges but as a third safety in the Chiefs' scheme (at least for 2022) he'd be entering the perfect environment for him to be eased into the action. This pick not only serves as a Juan Thornhill insurance policy, but it injects more playmaking and speed into a revamped Chiefs defense.

3.103: Jalyn Armour-Davis — CB, Alabama

Mar 30, 2022; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama defensive back Jalyn Armour-Davis runs a drill for NFL scouts during the University of Alabama Pro Day at Hank Crisp Indoor Facility. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

For his positives, Alabama's Jalyn Armour-Davis boasts Day One traits. For his negatives, he boasts clear Day Three traits. At his best, Armour-Davis uses his terrific blend of length, speed and quickness to dazzle against opposing receivers. At his worst, he's clumsy when attempting to match route stems, doesn't tackle well and isn't good in run support. Because of this raw profile, Armour-Davis splits the difference and could go in rounds three or four. Here, he falls to the Chiefs and they pair him with Elam to build for now and later at cornerback.

4.121: Erik Ezukanma — WR, Texas Tech

Oct 30, 2021; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders wide receiver Erik Ezukanma (13) catches a touchdown pass over Oklahoma Sooners safety Delarrin Turner-Yell (32) during the first quarter at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

If the Chiefs are looking for a receiver who can make plays in the open field and impose himself physically during his routes, Texas Tech's Erik Ezukanma is a perfect player for them. He's underdeveloped in terms of route-running prowess and he won't always get the cleanest releases, but players with Ezukanma's size and ability to flat-out win don't come around all that often. He's not a typical big receiver who is extremely stiff or poor-handed. He's a fun prospect who needs some time but with Moore already in the fold, the Chiefs can afford to double up (again) at a position of need.

4.135: Malcolm Rodriguez — LB, Oklahoma State

Jan 1, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders (3), linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (20) and head coach Mike Gundy celebrate with the trophy after defeating Notre Dame in the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic Ncaa Football Playstation Fiesta Bowl Oklahoma State At Notre Dame

At this point in the draft, just about everything was on the table. The Chiefs' addition of Jermaine Carter Jr. eliminates the need for a linebacker now but post-2022, they'll have a spot open. That's where Malcolm Rodriguez slides in, as his mix of football IQ, run defense angles and ability to sniff plays out in the flat makes for an intriguing combination. He's undersized and not the best athlete so his ceiling is limited but in Kansas City, he'd be a quality depth piece with the ability to do more when or if asked of him. For a fourth-round pick, that's more than acceptable value.

5.166: Jayden Peevy — DL, Texas A&M

Oct 17, 2020; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Jayden Peevy (92) runs the ball after recovering a fumble agains the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the third quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Despite being 6-foot-5 and having some of the longest arms among all 2022 interior defensive linemen, Jayden Peevy maintains a low pad level and is a violent and powerful player. Between that and his prowess as a gap-heavy run-stuffer, there's a lot to like about his game. His ceiling as a pass-rusher is unknown at this point, but he does show flashes of being able to penetrate the pocket and pressure opposing quarterbacks. Not only could he be a potential Derrick Nnadi replacement next season, but Peevy may be able to do a bit more. He's a great pick in round five.