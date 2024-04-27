Chiefs Believe Kingsley Suamataia is 'Good Competition' for Wanya Morris
In the weeks leading up to the 2024 NFL Draft, the Kansas City Chiefs made it clear that an addition to the offensive tackle room would be explored at the very least. Head coach Andy Reid and general manager Brett Veach both acknowledged so prior to this week's festivities kicking off.
That desire for a tackle turned into a reality on Friday night. Kansas City traded up for BYU prospect Kingsley Suamataia, who should factor into the left tackle picture as early as this coming season.
Speaking to the media after the pick, Chiefs assistant general manager Mike Borgonzi shared his initial thoughts on Suamataia and what he brings to the table.
"We're excited to get him here," Borgonzi said. "He's a young kid, just turned 21 in January, so he's a kid that's three years out of high school now. Athletic, long. Like all these young guys, there's inconsistencies in the game right now that he'll have to come here and work on, but he's going to come here and provide good competition here at the tackle position."
Competition has been the theme of the left tackle conversation for weeks. Ever since Donovan Smith departed via free agency, those in Chiefs circles (and, apparently, those within the building) have focused on considering 2024 options. One of them would be simply running things back with Smith himself, but giving 2023 third-round pick Wanya Morris a shot at the starting job was the default path.
With Suamataia in the fold, that's no longer the only choice.
Borgonzi describes the former Cougars standout as a "prototype left tackle with his athleticism and length," noting how much of a "high ceiling" he offers. The 21-year-old, per Borgonzi, was one of Kansas City's favorite players it hosted for a pre-draft visit. Everything from his tape to his football character jumped out. The athleticism may rise above all else.
"You can see the feet," Borgonzi said. "I mean, he's 325 pounds and he's light on his feet. That certainly jumps out when you see a big guy like that who can move like that. Just like all of these guys coming out, especially offensive linemen, it's so much technique, hand use, just consistency. I think bringing in him will push Wanya to bring out the best in these guys. But certainly, yeah, the athleticism was a big piece — especially for a guy that big."
Despite the addition of Suamataia, the Chiefs aren't forgetting about Morris. The Oklahoma product started several games in relief of Smith as a rookie and put a mixed bag of tape out there. He didn't do enough to earn an unquestioned spot as the 2024 starter, although he also wasn't bad and doesn't deserve to be counted out of the conversation. Something like this, being in the driver's seat entering the draft and now having to be at his best for the next few months, always made the most sense.
Suamataia makes that come to fruition. Regardless of whether he wins the job (or if there even is a high-stakes position battle), both he and Morris will be motivated. That, combined with the depth now present on the roster and the long-term security provided, is a win. Borgonzi is excited to see how Suamataia can push his new teammate(s) to be in peak form.
"That's exactly why we brought him in, to provide competition," Borgonzi said. "And we do that with every room. But we felt that Wanya is a second-year guy and all of these guys have things they can do to develop. We felt like bringing in competition is the best thing for these young guys. It brings out the best in all of them."