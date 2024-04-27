Kingsley Suamataia Ready for 'Mind-Blowing' Chance to Protect Patrick Mahomes
After seeing starting tackles Orlando Brown Jr. and Andrew Wylie depart via free agency last offseason, the Kansas City Chiefs rebuilt the perimeter of their offensive line. While Jawaan Taylor is expected to remain the "guy" on the right side, there's been another shakeup opposite him.
At the top of the depth chart right now is 2023 third-round pick Wanya Morris. That might not be the case for much longer, though, especially if Kingsley Suamataia pans out. Kansas City moved up one spot to take Suamataia 63rd overall in Friday's portion of the 2024 NFL Draft, insulating the tackle room with more depth.
In the process, the best player in the NFL got another protector. Shortly after getting picked, Suamataia spoke about the prospect of working to keep Patrick Mahomes safe.
"Blocking for Patty Mahomes himself, oh my!" Suamataia said. "It's mind-blowing, but I'm going to have to come in there and let him trust me, like, 'I've got you. Nobody's going to touch you.' The ability that Patty Mahomes [has] and just the weapons we have on offense with (Isiah) Pacheco and Travis (Kelce)... that's the dynamic trio! No duo; dynamic trio. That's everything you could ever ask for blocking for a running back, blocking for a tight end for receiving yards and just blocking for Patty Mahomes himself."
Suamataia presents the Chiefs with some versatility, as he started several games on each side of the line at BYU. He was proficient at both, although his 2023 performance saw him grow as a player and do it at a more demanding alignment up front. Penalized just four times and surrendering a baker's dozen pressures, he showed NFL teams a snapshot of what he can be if he reaches his ceiling as a pro.
The soon-to-be-rookie emphasized his ability to occupy different roles, citing a willingness to do whatever the team and its superstar quarterback sees fit to thrive both now and later.
"Shoot, to block either side," Suamataia said. "LIke I said, I can play both. I can play the right side just as fluid as I play left. But if I do get the opportunity to be his blindside [protector], that'd mean the world to me. I'm just ready to come in wherever I best fit on the team and just get rolling from there. Whether that is at left tackle, right tackle, guard, wherever it is. I'm just ready to work and can't wait to be Patty Mahomes's left-hand man or right-hand man, whatever he needs. I'm just ready to go."
Just minutes removed from hearing his life-altering news, Suamataia is already fitting in with the Chiefs. He said that during the pre-draft series, Kansas City "felt like home" without him even knowing if he'd end up with the organization. Head coach Andy Reid and the offensive coaching staff played a major role in that, although the player himself was a big fan of the communication process.
Suamataia's elite-level athleticism shows up on tape and was confirmed at the annual NFL Scouting Combine. He's a bit wet behind the ears still in his development, but the Chiefs don't need a star today. Heck, they may not ever need one at the position. If the rookie progresses into a solid starter, this selection will be viewed as worth it.
Right now, Suamataia is focused on getting acclimated. He's ready to roll, and a visit to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium (and a local food spot) appears to be in his future.
"It's definitely a dream come true, but just willing to work," Suamataia said. "I feel like I'll best fit in this offense with the wide zone and the Chiefs. And you know Kansas [City], they're good about their Bar-B-Q food. They don't mess around down there. I'm so excited. It just felt like home when I landed there, so just so grateful."