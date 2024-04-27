Kingsley Suamataia: KC Chiefs 'Felt Like Home' Even Before Getting Drafted
The Kansas City Chiefs have a new offensive tackle, landing BYU's Kingsley Suamataia on the second day of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Moving up just one spot with the San Francisco 49ers, the reigning back-to-back Super Bowl champions got a player who factors into the club's short and long-term plans. It's expected that Suamataia could push 2023 third-rounder Wanya Morris for a starting job if things break right this offseason.
In the aftermath of being selected, Suamataia described his initial reaction to joining the Chiefs.
"Shoot, a lot of emotions," Suamataia said. "A lot of crying. It's that waiting around period. I never knew what all the boys meant by that waiting period until your phone gets called and it just feels like peace, like you can breathe again. I was just waiting around and my agent texted me and said, 'Hey, the Chiefs just traded up!' I looked at my phone and the next phone call I see, I was just like, 'No way!' I just felt a relief then, just crying a lot. Going back through memories of all the sacrifices everybody put in around the room, in this conference room. It was a lot of emotion, but [I'm] so grateful and so ready to be a Chief."
Suamataia, still just 21 years old, is one of the higher-upside tackles in this year's class. He has experience starting on both sides of the line for the Cougars, something he doubled down on being comfortable doing with the Chiefs. The BYU standout is fine playing anywhere along the line as a pro, citing guard as a spot he'd even be willing to fill in at. His positional versatility may be negated if he wins the left tackle job, but providing the team with some options is a plus.
It's no secret that head coach Andy Reid is a big BYU fan. Having been a student-athlete there decades ago, he oftentimes references his passion for the university to this day. When Reid and some other Chiefs personnel met with Suamataia, the connection was real. The new draft pick says speaking to Reid felt like he was back at home relaxing with his family.
"Coach Andy Reid, he loves his BYU guys," Suamataia said. "Just being able to talk with Coach Reid, it felt like home already. It felt like sitting at home and just chilling with one of my uncles. It was so chill, it was so fun. But he said, 'You know, we've got a lot of ties to BYU, and you know I'm trying to get you here.' From there, I already felt it around the whole facility. Meeting all the coaches, it just felt like home. A lot of prayer and thought, but I knew deep down... when my grandma made all the leis, it's all red and gold. We were ready to go."
In each of the draft's first two rounds, Kansas City traded up for its desired player. Thursday's selection was Texas wideout Xavier Worthy, and Suamataia is the latest member of general manager Brett Veach's draft class. In a post-pick Zoom call, he made an open admission.
The Chiefs' level of interest was what everyone speculated it was.
"I knew it was high," Suamataia said. "I definitely knew it was high. I did a lot of talking with a lot of the coaches, and I knew whether it was that first-round pick or whether it was later on, I just knew wherever I was going to get picked or chosen [that] I was ready to work. Just grateful that I was selected. I'm just so excited, so hyped and ready to go."