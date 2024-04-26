Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs Teammates React to KC Drafting WR Xavier Worthy
When the Kansas City Chiefs were on the clock with the No. 28 overall pick after trading up with the Buffalo Bills, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes showed his excitement before the pick was even official. Tweeting only a 😎 smiling-with-sunglasses emoji, Mahomes set the stage. The Chiefs were selecting Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy, and a slew of his new Chiefs teammates expressed their excitement on Twitter/X after the pick was made.
Mahomes' next tweet was also just one emoji, and on-brand once again: 🏃🏽♂️ a man running, referencing Worthy's game-breaking speed. However, Chiefs center Creed Humphrey had a slightly different perspective.
"Me trying to keep up on WR screens this year," Humphrey tweeted with a GIF of two linemen-sized individuals running across a basketball court, with one taking a tumble before the end of the GIF.
Adding to Humphrey's (tongue-in-cheek) problem and to the Chiefs' speedy advantage, newly signed wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown added to the pro-Worthy chorus.
"Ohh yeah we lit 💨💨," Brown tweeted.
Representing the defensive side of the ball, linebacker Drue Tranquill referenced an old Tyreek Hill-era meme to celebrate Worthy's addition: "Xavier Worthy down there somewhere."
Defensive end Charles Omenihu also took to Twitter/X to highlight KC's new top four pass-catchers.
"Rice, Hollywood, X &&&&& trav? 😂😂😂😂😂 aye yo this is wild," Omenihu posted.
Speaking of Travis Kelce: it appears that superstar entertainer Taylor Swift also endorsed the pick (or at least Worthy's family's reaction to being selected), as Swift's Instagram account liked the Chiefs' Instagram Reel sharing Worthy's reaction.