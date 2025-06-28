Former WR Makes Strong Claim Regarding Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been the best quarterback in the National Football League over several seasons. Since debuting in 2017, Mahomes has totaled over 32,000 passing yards, has thrown 245 touchdowns, and has helped the Kansas City Chiefs raise three Lombardi Trophies.
His arrival in Kansas City has only put the franchise on the map more. His excellence in the pocket and demeanor off the field have propelled him into the best of all time discussion. Still young, entering his age-30 season, Mahomes and the Chiefs have a ton to achieve for the remainder of Mahomes' career.
The Chiefs quarterback has won two most valuable player awards in his career, has several playoff victories, and might be the most clutch quarterback the game has today. All that being said, however, Mahomes' last two seasons haven't been very "Mahomes-like".
According to former NFL wide receiver turned analyst Isaiah Stanback, the 2025 season has a ton riding on Mahomes, and he believes Mahomes is up for the challenge.
"Patrick Mahomes, the last two years, really had 'down years' in terms of his numbers," Stanback said on Good Morning Football. "We're used to seeing Patrick Mahomes with 37, 41 touchdowns. The last two years, he dropped off, with 26 and 27 touchdowns. So what we say last year, that version of Patrick Mahomes that we're all accustomed to seeing."
Even with down seasons for Mahomes, the Chiefs still made the Super Bowl. And with reinforcements coming back for the Chiefs quarterback, Stanback can only predict one thing for the future Hall of Fame inductee.
"I just mentioned Isiah Pacheco, I just mentioned Rashee Rice, now those guys are back. Now Andy Reid has a chip on his shoulder. So, what do we see this year out of Patrick Mahomes that we didn't see last year? I believe he might be the most dangerous version of himself, not only because they just lost, but also because he has all his dawgs back there in the saddle."
Mahomes has proven to be successful with or without his receiving assets, but if you ask him, he'd rather have as many assets at his disposal as possible.
