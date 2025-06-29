Former NFL GMs' Comments on Chiefs Super Bowl Chances
While the Kansas City Chiefs fell short of making history in becoming the only franchise in National Football League history to win three straight Super Bowls, history is still on the horizon for the franchise in 2025.
The Chiefs enter the new season, not only with a chip on their shoulder from being embarrassed by the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl, but to reach the game of all games once again. Should the Chiefs reach the Super Bowl once again, they can stamp their name next to one other team in history to reach this impressive feat.
Only one team in history has made four straight Super Bowls, and that is the Chiefs' bitter AFC rivals, the Buffalo Bills. While the Bills didn't end up winning any of those games, they still are the benchmark for history. With the Chiefs looking to bounce back in 2025, it has to be known within the organization that this goal is reachable.
However, former general manager of the New York Jets turned analyst Mike Tannenbaum revealed the one player who has the chance to stand between quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs franchise, and history.
“Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills, because of their style of play," Tannenbaum said on ESPN's Get Up.
“Coach Belichick talks a lot about, oftentimes in the NFL, teams lose games before you ever have to win ’em,” Tannenbaum broke down. “They [the Bills] are a hard team to beat because they don’t have self-inflicted wounds. I think they’ll continue to get better on the outside with Keon Coleman and another year of development. But this is a team, to me, that has a very, very high floor because they don’t self-destruct.”
Allen has yet to reach the Super Bowl with the Buffalo Bills, but coming off an MVP season, all eyes are on the Bills quarterback to see if he can achieve the lifelong dream. It has to be mentioned that when it comes to Allen vs Mahomes in the playoffs, however, Mahomes has taken the upper hand more often than not over Allen.
The Chiefs and Bills square off in Week 9 of the 2025 campaign, giving both quarterbacks enough time to prepare for their AFC Championship rematch.
Ensure you follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another Chiefs news story again
Also, click below to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.