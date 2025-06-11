Former Chiefs GM Scott Pioli Lands New Job
Former Kansas City Chiefs general manager Scott Pioli hasn't had his hand in the National Football League world since his last stint as Assistant General Manager for the Atlanta Falcons franchise. The long-time Vice President of Player Personnel for the New England Patriots is taking his talents to the collegiate level.
Announced on Monday, the former Chiefs GM has been hired by the Iowa football program, per The Athletic's Scott Dochterman. "Pioli has been at Iowa's football practices previously and is close with football coach Kirk Ferentz," Dochterman reported.
Pioli's tenure with the Chiefs franchise has two perspectives. First of all, during his general manager reign, Kansas City held an overall record of 23-41, with the 2012 season being the final straw, as the Chiefs finished with a 2-14 record. He was, however, the general manager for the Chiefs' 2010 Wild Card push, which ended in defeat.
The second perspective on looking at Pioli's reign is that it laid the groundwork for what the Chiefs would eventually turn into. Following his final season with the franchise, 2012, the Chiefs would begin to do what they do best: build through the NFL Draft.
The Chiefs drafted tight end Travis Kelce in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft, and Chiefs Kingdom knows how the rest goes. Without Pioli's downward trend as a general manager, the Chiefs wouldn't have gotten the likes of Brett Veach, as Veach has brought prestige back to the Kansas City franchise.
Pioli has the chance to sort of rebuild his stock in the world of football, and perhaps create a path back to the NFL. While it's likely it won't be with the Chiefs, should he find success with Iowa, perhaps another franchise will add his skillset to their scheme, whether that be as a player personnel assistant or higher.
As for the Chiefs, they must continue to do what they can to stay at the top of the AFC and the NFL as a whole. Going into 2025, the outlook looks promising for the franchise that was embarrassed in the Super Bowl by the Philadelphia Eagles. With the same goal in mind, Veach has added to the roster in pursuit of another championship.
