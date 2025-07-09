Former Chiefs QB Sounds Off on Patrick Mahomes
As Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes enters his ninth year in the National Football League, it's easy to look back at how a young Mahomes has grown into the superstar he is today. Since becoming the Chiefs' starting quarterback in 2018, he has won three Super Bowl championships and two MVP awards.
The former 10th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft took a backseat to then-Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith, as he was learning the ropes of how to be a quarterback at the professional level. Next to Mahomes in that process was former Chiefs quarterback Tyler Bray.
Bray played in one game for the Chiefs in 2017 and had zero completions. Recently, Bray joined Bring The Juice alongside his brother Austin to discuss what made Mahomes so special on the football field, while also breaking down that he's just another guy at the end of the day.
“He’s not a physical specimen by any means,” Bray said. “At the combine, you’re standing around in tights, and you look at him and think, ‘Alright, maybe that guy could play at a junior college.’ You don’t really know what you’re looking at.”
“Once he started making plays, it was like, ‘Oh, s–t, this guy’s legit. He came in, and at first it was like, ‘Okay, another quarterback.’ We all knew the organization was high on him. They’d been hyping him up for a while. But seeing him live, watching him throw, it was different. I remember thinking, ‘Yeah, I’m gone next year.’”
And Bray was right. Mahomes has developed himself into one of the greatest quarterbacks the league has ever seen, and he did it by being consistent and flashy at times. Bray saw Mahomes play well before he became the Chiefs starting QB, and even then he knew that Mahomes was no joke.
Bray wouldn't get back to playing in an NFL game until 2020 with the Chicago Bears, whereas Mahomes has taken his career and the Chiefs franchise to new heights. Debates will always circulate on who the current best quarterback in the NFL is today, but with praise like that, Mahomes shouldn't find his name far away from the top of the conversation.
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another Chiefs news story again.
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.