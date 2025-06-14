Former Chiefs RB Sounds Off on Patrick Mahomes' QB Ranking
The talk of the media has circulated around where Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes ranked in Chris Simms' recent Top 10 quarterback rankings. Simms views Mahomes as the fourth-best quarterback in the National Football League going into the 2025 campaign, creating a stir among analysts and fans.
When defending his claim, Simms believes that Mahomes hasn't played his best football compared to the likes of Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen, Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow, and Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson.
"Yes, the man, the myth, the legend, one of the greatest I've ever seen and maybe the clutchest quarterback in football; the quarterback play week in week out, and I don't think he would disagree with me, has not been as high level the past two seasons as Joe Burrow, Lamar (Jackson), or Josh Allen," Simms said.
That being said, former Chiefs running back and teammate of Mahomes, LeSean McCoy, gave his two cents on the situation. On a recent episode of The Facility, the former Chiefs running back went so far as to say that the NFL is Mahomes' league.
“This is crazy! I think Patrick Mahomes is clearly better than all the other quarterbacks," McCoy said. "There’s one quarterback, since he stepped in as a starter, ‘Okay, I’m the starter. I’ve only seen an AFC Championship, that’s the worst I’ve seen, and the best I’ve seen is Super Bowl."
“Forget the quarterback, this is his league and everybody knows that. Any player out here running around talking about this and third, they know it lives and dies with Kansas City. The Eagles was the
best team last year, in my opinion, easily talent-wise, roster-wise, the best team, and the question was, do they have enough to beat the Chiefs?"
While McCoy was only with the Chiefs for the 2019 campaign, he has firsthand experience at what Mahomes does to maintain his excellence as the face of the NFL.
"When we talk about elite quarterbacks you're not comparing yourself with nobody else but Patrick Mahomes i think it's super disrespectful so yes he is clearly the best quarterback and the best player in this league."
