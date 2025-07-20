Former Chiefs WR Announces Retirement From NFL
The Kansas City Chiefs are set to begin training camp on July 21, but ahead of camp, one former wide receiver for the franchise announced that it's his time to step away from the National Football League.
Former seventh-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers and former Super Bowl champion wide receiver, Richie James, announced his retirement from the NFL late Friday night. James released a tweet on X delivering the news.
"It took time but I have come to realize I am Retired from the NFL. 7th round out of MTSU. I feel like I was just a ball player to last that long. Unfortunately my knee never healed properly. I was playing hurt since '22. Oh well. I gave everything I got to the game of Football," James wrote.
While James' role with the Chiefs wasn't very large, he made the most out of the opportunities he was given. In one season with the Chiefs, James played in nine regular season games, had 10 receptions in 14 targets, and hauled in 114 receiving yards. He averaged just over 11 yards per reception and brought in five first downs.
While it wasn't the way that James wanted to go out, dealing with a knee injury that never healed properly, James shouldn't look back at what he accomplished in the NFL with a disheartened approach. At the end of the day, James will forever be able to call himself a Super Bowl champion.
Before arriving in Kansas City, James spent three seasons with the franchise that drafted him, the 49ers, and spent a season with the New York Giants, where he totaled a career high in receiving yards with 569.
His speed came into play throughout his career as he was often used as a kick/punt returner. With the Chiefs, James collected 200 punt return yards in 20 attempts and 187 kick return yards in nine attempts. Throughout his career, James collected 747 punt return yards and 1,268 kick return yards.
James' announcement was met with positive responses on social media, all wishing him the best in the future. While it's difficult for any athlete to walk away from the game they love, it will come for all of them as Father Time continues to tick on.
