Former Chiefs WR Sounds Off on His Former Team
The Kansas City Chiefs have been to the top of the mountain more times than any other NFL franchise since the 2020 campaign. With players added and lost, the Chiefs have found a way to succeed with whatever roster construction they've been given, which only adds to their excellence.
One of the more memorable players in recent memory for the Chiefs is wide receiver Tyreek Hill. Hill finds himself floating around the media often, as the Miami Dolphins wide receiver has been outspoken his entire career. Confidence has always been something that Hill has oozed since debuting in the National Football League.
This offseason, speculation circled what the fate of Hill in a Dolphins uniform would be. While some predicted he would get traded and others thought otherwise, Hill still remains in Miami as all NFL franchises inch closer to the beginning of the 2025 campaign.
As we know, the Chiefs have been the team to beat in the AFC for several years now. Punching their ticket to three straight Super Bowls, the Chiefs not only talk the talk, but they walk the walk. However, according to Hill, a new franchise will be representing the AFC for the 60th anniversary of the Super Bowl.
"Miami Dolphins are taking the AFC," Hill said on the Glory Daze Podcast. "Don't doubt it, bruh, like, we just seen OKC and the Pacers in the finals, anything can happen, right?
Johnny Manziel, host of the Glory Daze Podcast, prompted Hill with a possible scenario in the AFC Championship this season that would feature the Chiefs taking on the Dolphins with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line. Here's how Hill believes that showdown would unfold.
"We all know that Tua is the best quarterback in the NFL, we all know that, right? It would be a great thing, playing against the former team, playing against Andy (Reid), Pat (Mahomes) and the guys, (Travis) Kelce, it would be great, man. It would be a very emotional game for me, dawg."
The Dolphins and the Chiefs aren't set to cross paths during the regular season, meaning that all would need to go right for the two to see each other in the playoffs. With how confident Hill is in the Dolphins, the Chiefs are going to need to combat that with their actions on the field.
