Former Chief Sounds Off on Potential Hill Return
In recent years, the Kansas City Chiefs have had the luxury of acquiring and drafting quality wide receivers to their roster, enabling a young core on offense to complement the youth on the defensive side of the ball. Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy have both emerged as the team's top two wideouts while they have veteran talents like Marquise Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster to rotate in.
However, there was a time when the Chiefs had one true, elite playmaker that could open the game, and the offense, up in so many ways. It was a big part of why Kansas City is who they are today.
Tyreek Hill is one of the best wide receivers in the NFL and has been since the Chiefs reign over the AFC and the rest of the league began. Shockingly, he was traded to the Miami Dolphins in 2022 and left the franchise, searching for a new set of playmakers to pick up the pieces. While it hasn't turned out too bad for both parties, one former Chiefs legend would like to see a reunion.
Former Pro Bowl wide receiver Dwayne Bowe missed out on the Patrick Mahomes era by a few years, but the long-time playmaker remained a consistent threat out wide from 2007 to 2015 with an admirable nine-year career. Now, watching from afar, he is hoping the band can get back together.
Bowe posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, on April 1 with hopes of a Hill and Chiefs reunion, trying to lure the Dolphins star back to the team that originally drafted him in 2016.
"Say @cheetah It's Time 2 Win Again," Bowe posted.
It's unclear whether Hill is unhappy in Miami after last season. His quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, has dealt with consistent head injuries throughout his career and the inconsistencies from the franchise itself in recent years as led to some heated moments from Hill.
While Hill joining this Chiefs roster would make them the overwhelming favorite to hoist the Lombardi Trophy in Santa Clara next year, it does seem unrealistic due to the cost and age of the player. Kansas City seems focused and prepared to move forward with their current crop of playmakers as is. However, the team could be intrigued if Miami made an offer but only time will tell in this regard.
