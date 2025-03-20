The Chiefs' Most Pressing Need After Early Free Agency Moves
The Kansas City Chiefs offseason will be filled with suggestions for improving this offseason after an underwhelming performance in the Super Bowl. The Chiefs have arguably been the best team in the league, but other teams are closing the gap on them.
To prevent that from happening, the Chiefs must add talent on both sides of the ball this offseason, as their roster undoubtedly has holes. Kansas City lost multiple starters in free agency, leaving them thin at multiple spots.
Kansas City was thin at certain positions before losing players to free agency. With multiple players exiting Kansas City and the players they traded also on their way out, the Chiefs need all of the continuity they can get it
Ben Rolfe of the Pro Football Network recently listed his thoughts on where each team in the league stands after their respective moves early in the free agency period. Rolfe noted the additions the Chiefs have made but also believes the Chiefs could make more of a splash.
Rolfe noted that the Chiefs' most pressing issue is undoubtedly their offensive line, which allowed Patrick Mahomes to be pressured all game long against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs will find it to be challenging to win a championship without an improved offensive line.
"On offense, the offensive line remains a concern. They re-signed Trey Smith but traded away Joe Thuney. They may be happy rolling into the season with Mike Caliendo starting, but they should at least add some competition for him. Similarly, they should look to add some insurance and competition at left tackle in case their gamble on Jaylon Moore does not pay off," Rolfe said.
"It will be intriguing to see if the Chiefs also look to address either running back or tight end on Day 3 of the draft. Isiah Pacheco and Travis Kelce are in the final years of their deal, so the Chiefs may look for some late-round talent they can develop into a bigger role in 2025."
The Chiefs are just starting this offseason but must add more talent on both sides. Teams either get worse or better over the offseason; they cannot stay the same. The Chiefs must adapt to the ever-changing National Football League.
