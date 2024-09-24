Chiefs at Falcons Grades: Rashee Rice Shines with Another 100-Yard Game

The highest-graded Chiefs in Week 3 vs the Falcons:



🥇 Rashee Rice - 81.8

🥈 Trey Smith - 81.0

🥉 Creed Humphrey - 79.2

🏅 Nick Bolton - 75.5

🏅 Chamarri Conner - 70.4



(min. 25 snaps) pic.twitter.com/CZxNPe2c5j