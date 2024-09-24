Chiefs at Falcons Grades: Rashee Rice Shines with Another 100-Yard Game
The Kansas City Chiefs are 3-0 after defeating the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday Night Football, 22-17. Which players performed best in KC's first road game of the season? Pro Football Focus grades are in.
Rashee Rice earns top spot with flying colors
The top spot from PFF was awarded to wide receiver Rashee Rice, who earned a team-best 81.8 grade. Rice led the team in targets, receptions and yards, turning 14 targets into 12 catches for 110 yards and a touchdown. Highlighted by his ability to create yards after the catch, Rice now has 288 receiving yards in KC's first three games of the season. Especially with the absence of Marquise "Hollywood" Brown, a slow start for Travis Kelce and a rookie learning curve for Xavier Worthy, Rice's dominant opening act of the 2024 season has been vital to the Kansas City offense.
Trey Smith, Creed Humphrey continue interior O-line standard
The offensive tackles still struggled according to PFF, even with Wanya Morris getting the start over Kingsley Suamataia, but right guard Trey Smith and center Creed Humphrey received 81.0 and 79.2 grades, respectively. KC's No. 2 and No. 3 graded players are frequent PFF darlings as KC continues to boast stability in the middle of the offensive line.
Nick Bolton, Chamarri Conner make plays on defense
Linebacker Nick Bolton (75.5) and defensive back Chamarri Conner (70.4) round out PFF's top five Chiefs, as both players produced imperfect games with some massive game-changing plays. Conner hauled in KC's lone turnover, an interception caused by a pass rush win by defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton. Bolton sniffed out Atlanta's final offensive play of the game, providing the final stop KC's defense needed to leave victorious.
While Conner still has a propensity to overshoot with speed and aggressiveness and Bolton still is not a linebacker you want to rely on in coverage, the defensive duo certainly deserves their grades and share of the credit for the Chiefs' third win of the season.