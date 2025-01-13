Chiefs Open as Touchdown-Plus Favorites Over Texans in Divisional Round Playoff Game
As wild-card weekend bleeds into Monday, the Kansas City Chiefs officially have their first playoff game of the 2025 slate set up. The reigning Super Bowl champs open their postseason docket at home on Saturday, with the Houston Texans coming to town looking to play spoiler.
This is a meeting between two clubs that are quite familiar with one another, as they just squared off in Week 16 of the regular season on December 21. In that matchup, Kansas City's defense came alive and generated a pair of sacks on Houston quarterback C.J. Stroud. On the other side of the ball, Patrick Mahomes accounted for a pair of touchdowns en route to a 27-19 victory at home.
GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium will once again host a Chiefs-Texans game and this time around, there's a clear betting advantage from the jump. As of Monday morning, most major sportsbooks have the back-to-back AFC winners checking in as anywhere between 7.5 and 8.5-point favorites. That's a noticeable difference from the opening line in December, although there was uncertainty surrounding Mahomes's availability at the time. That's no longer the case.
Late last week, Mark Van Sickle of Kansas City Chiefs On SI broke down what facing the Texans could entail.
"The AFC South had been a foregone conclusion for quite a while," Van Sickle wrote. "The Texans were never really challenged by anyone in their weak division, and despite many injuries throughout the season, they won the division with ease. The Chiefs and Texans had a good first-half battle in Kansas City less than a month ago, but the Chiefs were able to break away in the second half.
"Dynamic wide receiver Tank Dell suffered a season-ending injury in Kansas City, and Houston will need to rely on their running game with Joe Mixon if they are going to advance in the playoffs. Wide receiver Nico Collins gives quarterback C.J. Stroud a nice receiving option and tight end Dalton Schultz gave the Chiefs some trouble in their first meeting. Houston will need to get by the Chargers in order to play in Kansas City again, and that will be a tough test for the Texans, who are underdogs at home."
Coming off a bye week during wild-card weekend (and an even longer down period for key players beforehand), the Chiefs are well-rested for the divisional round. Not only that, but head coach Andy Reid and his staff have had extra time to prepare for their opponent. There's a lot working in the champs' favor, although the Texans looked good in their Saturday win over the Los Angeles Chargers. It's foolish to count out any team that's on the heels of a postseason win, let alone one by 20 points.
As the early market signals a lean in Kansas City's favor, this weekend is shaping up to be a big one.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.