Kansas City Chiefs Set to Host Houston Texans in Divisional Round of NFL Playoffs
The AFC playoff picture is set. The Kansas City Chiefs will host the Houston Texans in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs.
Following the Texans' 32-12 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday and the Denver Broncos' loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, the No. 4 seed Texans will travel to Kansas City for a rematch less than a month after the Chiefs defeated Houston in Arrowhead, 27-19.
While the top-seeded Chiefs host Houston, the two-seed Bills will host the three-seed Baltimore Ravens after Baltimore's Saturday blowout win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.
On Friday, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid spoke to the media and was asked about how the team would prepare for the four teams they could have potentially faced in the divisional round.
"We actually have played, which is crazy, but we've played all the teams that are in the [AFC] playoffs," Reid said. "You've got to go back, though. You can't be content with that. The four teams that we have a chance to potentially play in a couple weeks here, we've tried to hammer those out. We're going to continue to do that until we find out what the results are probably Sunday night, somewhere in that area, or at least late afternoon, I would imagine.
"We'll figure it out and see where it goes, but we're going to try to be ready for all of them while we have this time. We've tried to use it smart as a coaching staff, [but] at the same time, we want to make sure our players are fresh but still stay sharp. They worked [Friday] in pads, and they'll go [Saturday]. Sunday, regardless of whether it's a Saturday game or a Sunday game, they'll have Sunday off."
While evaluating each of the Chiefs' potential divisional round matchups before wild-card weekend began, Mark Van Sickle of Kansas City Chiefs On SI explained how the Texans can remain dangerous despite a major loss suffered in Houston's first matchup in KC.
"The Texans were never really challenged by anyone in their weak division, and despite many injuries throughout the season, they won the division with ease," Van Sickle wrote. "The Chiefs and Texans had a good first-half battle in Kansas City less than a month ago, but the Chiefs were able to break away in the second half.
"Dynamic wide receiver Tank Dell suffered a season-ending injury in Kansas City, and Houston will need to rely on their running game with Joe Mixon if they are going to advance in the playoffs. Wide receiver Nico Collins gives quarterback C.J. Stroud a nice receiving option and tight end Dalton Schultz gave the Chiefs some trouble in their first meeting."