Chiefs Praise Leo Chenal Following Blocked Field Goal: 'Does What Leo Does'
All season long, the Kansas City Chiefs have been forced to adjust for a multitude of reasons. Poor execution, in-game shifts and injuries were all working against them in recent weeks, yet they found new ways to win anyway.
Sunday's triumph over the Denver Broncos saw Kansas City unlock a new method of victory. With the road team getting the football back with just under six minutes left in the fourth quarter, rookie quarterback Bo Nix helped lead his offense down the field for what seemed to be a game-winning field goal attempt. Unfortunately for the visitors, Will Lutz's kick never had a chance after getting blocked. Linebacker Leo Chenal tipped the try, time expired and the reigning Super Bowl champions remain undefeated as a result.
Chenal described his emotional state as "complete shock" following Sunday's win, but others on the Chiefs don't seem too surprised that he made a big-time play. Head coach Andy Reid tipped his cap to Chenal for stepping up.
"It ended up being one of those kinds of games, back and forth," Reid said. "They arguably take it down the field for the winning kick, and then Leo steps up and does what Leo does every week: somewhere, he makes a play. Defensively, special teams, somewhere he steps up and makes a play. He did a great job with that."
Reid believes Chenal's relentless mindset and selfless nature are major factors in his ability to make winning plays.
"Yeah, listen, he's a great athlete," Reid said. "Big, strong kid. Plays 100 miles per hour. He does it in practice, he does it during games. Plays anywhere and everywhere and never says anything. Comes from a family – he's got like 40 brothers and sisters – so he's used to sharing. He doesn't really care about who gets the credit or doesn't get the credit. He just goes."
In addition to his game-winning block, Chenal had four tackles in Week 10. Sunday marked the continuation of what's been a breakout third season for the former Day 2 NFL Draft pick. Entering the Broncos game, he'd already logged three tackles for loss with career-high marks in passes defended (3) and forced fumbles (2). That's on top of flashing progression in coverage and being one of the 10 highest-graded linebackers in the Pro Football Focus database.
Chenal doesn't think one particular element tipped him off about the opportunity to block Lutz's kick. Instead, it was just a matter of trusting his instincts and preparation.
"I don't want to point out anything specific, you know, but each week as the game goes on, it's more like a feel thing," Chenal said. "Are they kind of blocking high, or are they giving help to our best get-off guy, J-Reid (Justin Reid)? A lot of times, they'll go out there and leave openings down the middle, so it's kind of like a feel thing."
Throughout his career, Chenal has always had a tendency to rise during the clutch. At the end of his rookie campaign, he had perhaps his best performance in Super Bowl LVII. A year later, he once again factored into the championship game in a big way. Following the departure of Willie Gay Jr., Chenal's role on defense has expanded in year No. 3 and the Wisconsin product is making the most of it. That's without even bringing up his continued usage on special teams, which shined on Sunday.
On a Chiefs team that's constructed a dynasty based on versatility, wise draft investments, football smarts, continuity and fourth-quarter dominance, Chenal represents all of it. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, like Reid, is overjoyed that the impactful plays roll on.
"He's extremely strong," Mahomes said. "He's [got] the strength of a D-lineman, but he plays the linebacker position. You don't want to be with that guy when he's working out. We call him John Cena. He's a guy who gets after it, and we've used him on offense because of the way he's able to use his speed and athleticism with that power. He did it in the Super Bowl, and he did it again today."