Chiefs vs. Browns Snap Counts: Safety Surprise and Skill Position Splits Stand Out for KC
After a closer look at the Kansas City Chiefs' snap counts from KC's Week 15 win over the Cleveland Browns, a few much-discussed position groups and an assortment of key players stand out. What's worth noting, and what shouldn't concern fans as the Chiefs get ready for the postseason?
Travis Kelce, Xavier Worthy lead KC's array of weapons
Travis Kelce, at age 35, isn't getting any extra time off. Xavier Worthy, at age 21, is getting a full dose of responsibility.
Kelce (taking 67 of 75 offensive snaps, 89%) and Worthy (61 of 75, 81%) were Kansas City's bell cows in Cleveland. Justin Watson (56%), Noah Gray (55%), JuJu Smith-Schuster (51%) and DeAndre Hopkins (45%) all saw roughly half of the offensive workload, while KC's top three running backs split the workload into three parts. Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt each got 28 snaps (37%) while Samaje Perine took 19 (25%). Tight end Anthony Firkser, wide receiver Nikko Remigio and running back Carson Steele all got single-digit snaps.
Worthy's usage should be seen as a positive for the Chiefs, as the young speedster continues to earn more trust and more reps in KC's offense. Kelce's workload, now up to nearly 84% of the Chiefs' offensive snaps this season, remains jarring in the context of his age-35 season.
Outside the top two outliers, the only player whose snap counts stand out is Hopkins. After playing 23 snaps in his Chiefs debut, Hopkins has fluctuated between 26 and 51 snaps in his seven subsequent games as a Chief. That figure must grow significantly higher come playoff time, as Hopkins routinely reminds viewers that he's a special talent who remains in a part-time role in KC's offense. As long as he stays on-track for an increased workload in January, another light day in Week 15 shouldn't be too concerning.
Rookie safety Jaden Hicks gets second-most safety snaps
My biggest Monday morning surprise from Kansas City's snap counts comes from the Chiefs' defensive backfield. While veteran safety Justin Reid took all 62 defensive snaps, the next-most-used safety in Cleveland was rookie Jaden Hicks, who took 41 snaps (66%), setting a new career-high by a substantial margin. After back-to-back games with 12 defensive snaps in Weeks 10 and 11, Hicks has gotten 24, 26 and 41 reps in the last three games.
In conjunction with Hicks's career-high usage, safety Bryan Cook saw a season-low 39 snaps (63%). While the concussion to safety/slot cornerback Chamarri Conner certainly had an impact on the defensive backfield rotation, I'm not sure that it would have lessened Cook's workload. One game against the Browns — and a game the Chiefs controlled throughout — is too little to use for any foretelling of a changing of the guard, but the safety splits will be worth watching as the Chiefs approach the playoffs.
Cornerback carousel keeps spinning
Cornerback Trent McDuffie took his typical 100% workload, keeping him 873-for-873 on the year, while the rest of the rotation went in and out against the Browns.
Joshua Williams, back in a starting role for the second-consecutive week, ended with the second-most snaps among Chiefs corners, but on a less-than-typical No. 2 schedule. Williams took 44 of 62 defensive snaps (71%), outpacing Nazeeh Johnson's 37 (60%) and Chris Roland-Wallace's 17 (27%). Roland-Wallace's return corresponds with Conner's concussion as the Chiefs attempt to solve their slot coverage issues before the playoffs arrive. If Conner is unable to play on Saturday against the Houston Texans, KC will have another cornerback quandary to solve before hosting C.J. Stroud and the Texans offense.