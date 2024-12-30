Early Chiefs vs. Broncos Betting Line Could Hint at Plans for KC's Stars in Week 18
When the Kansas City Chiefs take the field this weekend against the Denver Broncos, how many star players will be active for the visitors? The answer has been debated for the last handful of days, but the early part of this week seems to be shedding additional light on Andy Reid's potential plans.
As of Monday morning, major sportsbooks have Kansas City listed as significant underdogs heading into Denver. With the Broncos being favored by anywhere between 8.5 and 9.5 points, there's a lot of stock being put into them capitalizing on the opportunity to clinch a playoff spot. There's also, however, not much being put into the chances of Patrick Mahomes and others playing.
That falls in line with what Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported on a Sunday morning episode of "NFL GameDay" on NFL Network.
"You talked about resting starters," Rapoport began. "Let's get into it with the Kansas City Chiefs. Of course, they play next week, the Denver Broncos. The Broncos are win-and-in for the playoffs; a huge game for Denver, especially coming off the loss to the Bengals yesterday. But it is not a huge game for the Kansas City Chiefs. It means literally nothing. They have already clinched the No. 1 seed. The playoffs go through Kansas City. My understanding, guys, is the Chiefs are expected to rest starters – Patrick Mahomes, Chris Jones and others – potentially paving the way for the Broncos to clinch against their backups. And by the way, if they wanted to keep the red-hot Bengals out of the playoffs... this, Tom (Pelissero), is a good way to do it."
Following Week 17's Christmas Day victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers, Mahomes himself said he'd defer to Reid regarding playing time. With Week 18's game officially scheduled for Sunday afternoon, everyone seems to be on the same page in suggesting that a skeleton crew of sorts will attempt to take down the Broncos on the road.
