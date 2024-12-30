Chiefs vs. Broncos Week 18 Game Schedule Announced: Chiefs Set for Sunday Afternoon
Several days after completing their Week 17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Kansas City Chiefs finally know when they'll face off with the Denver Broncos in Week 18.
The NFL maintains a flexible schedule for the final week of the season, with two games set for a doubleheader on Saturday, kicking off at 3:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. CT. On Sunday night, the league announced that the Chiefs would take the stage on Sunday afternoon to close out the regular season.
The Chiefs and Broncos will play at 3:25 p.m. CT on Sunday, January 5.
The day of the game should be largely immaterial to the Chiefs, as Kansas City has already locked up the No. 1 seed in the AFC, securing the first-round bye that will allow the Chiefs to skip the first round of playoff action. Though head coach Andy Reid hasn't made an official declaration publicly, the Chiefs will have no reason to suit up most of their stars and starters for a game with no playoff implications. The Broncos, however, have plenty to play for.
Following their overtime loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday, the Broncos would still clinch the No. 7 seed with a win over the Chiefs in Week 18. If the Broncos lose to the Chiefs, the Bengals or Miami Dolphins could take the final spot in the conference.
The AFC North will dominate Saturday's slate, with the Cleveland Browns facing the Baltimore Ravens at 3:30 p.m. CT and the Bengals and Steelers taking the prime time slot at 7 p.m. CT.