Chiefs 2024 Roster Projection 2.0: Post-Training Camp Predictions
The Kansas City Chiefs may have wrapped up their 2024 training camp slate, but there's still plenty to decide for the back-to-back Super Bowl champs.
With the preseason rolling on, Kansas City has some tough calls to make on the roster front. Key position battles at wide receiver, cornerback and more aren't going away, which should lead to every week until roster cutdowns still carrying plenty of significance. While many positions on the depth chart have been filled out already, the next handful of days are critical for a multitude of players.
As roster cutdowns approach, who will make the Chiefs' initial 53-man roster? The Kansas City Chiefs On SI crew takes a second look to recalibrate and make new predictions.
Quarterback (2)
Patrick Mahomes, Carson Wentz
NO CHANGES
Joshua Brisco: With apologies to Chris Oladokun and Ian Book, the watchability of the Chiefs' first preseason game took a major hit when Wentz left the game. Wentz was having a tough enough time behind the struggling second-team offensive line, but he was still clearly KC's second-best quarterback by a wide margin.
One thing to keep an eye on: This time last year, third-stringer Shane Buechele got a lot of preseason work and started in the third game over Oladokun. After Buechele was cut from the roster, he went to Buffalo instead of rejoining the KC practice squad. I'd guess that Oladokun is set to stay in Kansas City, but if he flashes in the next two preseason games, perhaps another team could come calling.
Running back (4)
Isiah Pacheco, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Deneric Prince, Carson Steele
CHANGES: Keaontay Ingram OUT, Deneric Prince and Carson Steele IN
Jordan Foote: Despite Edwards-Helaire missing a good chunk of practices at training camp, he isn't going anywhere. Our real changes here stem from Ingram getting outperformed by Prince and Steele during camp and the preseason thus far. Prince is more experienced entering his second season and while he didn't shine in Jacksonville, Kansas City needs a true third halfback. Steele, an undrafted free agent, makes it through as a de facto fullback who is coming off a good first impression in the preseason.
Wide receiver (7)
Marquise "Hollywood" Brown, Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy, Justin Watson, Mecole Hardman, Skyy Moore, Justyn Ross
CHANGES: Kadarius Toney OUT, Justyn Ross IN
Brisco: Brown's sternoclavicular injury complicates both the top and bottom of the wide receiver depth chart. While the Chiefs have likely been wondering if they could enter the season with only six rostered receivers, Brown projects to be on the active roster but inactive on game day for at least the first week of the season.
While they could still carry just six on the 53-man roster and make a game day elevation for a practice squad receiver, seven is starting to look more likely. Even as one of the last Kadarius Toney holdouts in Kansas City, it seems like the writing is on the wall for Toney, and I'm buying a bit of Ross hype. I've been more impressed by Ross than Nikko Remigio, and I'd be surprised if another team were to poach Remigio from KC's practice squad.
Tight end (3)
Travis Kelce, Noah Gray, Jared Wiley
CHANGES: Irv Smith Jr. OUT
Foote: With Steele making the team in our projection, that makes Smith a lot more expendable at the bottom of the tight end depth chart. Gray can now focus on strictly being a tight end and not worry about as many H-back duties. Smith, a veteran free agent pickup, can still be brought back on the practice squad and elevated for games if the Chiefs think Wiley needs a bit more seasoning.
Offensive line (9)
Kingsley Suamataia, Wanya Morris, Jawaan Taylor, Lucas Niang, Joe Thuney, Creed Humphrey, Trey Smith, Mike Caliendo, Hunter Nourzad
NO CHANGES
Brisco: Suamataia has all but locked up the left tackle job, and we're expecting that Taylor and Morris are both ready to go by the start of the year. Chukwuebuka Godrick (not Louis Rees-Zammit) is the Chiefs' international player pathway designee, meaning he can return to the KC practice squad without taking up one of the 16 squad spots.
The only tough decision here is cutting rookie seventh-round pick C.J. Hanson, who would be an obvious practice squad addition as the Holy Cross product gets up to NFL speed. Letting the rest of the league have a chance to claim Hanson is risky, but Caliendo and Nourzad both project as better candidates if forced into real-game action on the interior.
Defensive line (9)
George Karlaftis, Mike Danna, Malik Herring, Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Chris Jones, Derrick Nnadi, Tershawn Wharton, Mike Pennel, Neil Farrell Jr.
NO CHANGES
Foote: Nothing new here for Steve Spagnuolo and Joe Cullen's defensive line. In our scenario, BJ Thompson remains on the non-football injury list and Charles Omenihu opens the 2024-25 campaign on the physically unable to perform list. Nnadi's ongoing rehab from a triceps injury could lead to someone like Matt Dickerson sneaking through cutdowns, but Farrell has been more impressive at camp. Keep an eye on Wharton, who turned some heads at Missouri Western State University this summer.
Linebacker (6)
Nick Bolton, Drue Tranquill, Leo Chenal, Jack Cochrane, Cam Jones, Cole Christiansen
CHANGES: Curtis Jacobs OUT, Cole Christiansen IN
Brisco: The Chiefs' linebackers didn't get an enormous amount of buzz throughout training camp, but it's a fascinating group across the board. While Chenal steps into a larger role in 2024, the depth of the unit is intriguing, especially when accounting for special teams. Cochrane and Jones both saw occasional defensive snaps and significant special teams work in 2023, which should have both Steve Spagnuolo and Dave Toub fighting for their roster spots.
Christiansen edged out rookie Curtis Jacobs in this projection due to the fact that Christiansen has a year under his belt and Spagnuolo seemed to indicate that Jacobs is a work in progress. Expect Jacobs and Swayze Bozeman to land on the practice squad.
Cornerback (6)
Trent McDuffie, Jaylen Watson, Joshua Williams, Nazeeh Johnson, Nic Jones, Kelvin Joseph
CHANGES: Kamal Hadden OUT, Kelvin Joseph IN
Foote: Because of Jones's versatility to play in the slot and on special teams as needed, the former Day 3 draft pick rounds out a pretty solidified top five at cornerback. The perceived battle between Joseph and Hadden is interesting, especially considering Joseph's limited availability as of late due to an injury. Nevertheless, Joseph can probably help the Chiefs more right now than Hadden, who is a late-round pick in his own right and is still adjusting to life in the NFL. Whoever doesn't make the cut here should be a nice practice squad stash.
Safety (4)
Justin Reid, Bryan Cook, Chamarri Conner, Jaden Hicks
NO CHANGES
Brisco: This might be the best four-deep group of safeties in football. Even while Conner may have a chance to get some work as the slot defender in nickel packages — a concept I'm still on the fence about — Reid and Cook are a dynamic pairing with Conner blossoming into another hybrid defensive back who fits seamlessly into Spagnuolo's defense. Hicks looked the part in his preseason debut, giving the Chiefs enough confidence to stash 31-year-old Deon Bush on the practice squad again this season as injury and special teams insurance down the stretch.
Specialist (3)
Harrison Butker, Matt Araiza, James Winchester
NO CHANGES
Foote: Now inked to a lucrative contract extension, Butker is looking to pick back up where he left off as one of football's most consistent kickers. Winchester, back on another one-year deal, will likely have a job as the Chiefs' long snapper for as long as he wants one. All eyes are on Araiza, who is Kansas City's unquestioned starter at punter and flashed promise in the club's opening preseason game.