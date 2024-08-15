Arrowhead Report

How to Watch Chiefs vs. Lions: Preseason TV, Odds, Preview

Here's how you can follow along as KC hosts Detroit in their second preseason outing of 2024.

Jordan Foote

Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson looks to tackle Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes during the second half of the Lions' 21-20 win on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in Kansas City, Missouri.
Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson looks to tackle Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes during the second half of the Lions' 21-20 win on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in Kansas City, Missouri. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Kansas City Chiefs are back in action, once again squaring off against an opponent they played early in the 2023 regular season.

Coming to town this weekend are the Detroit Lions, who took down the reigning Super Bowl champs just under a year ago. Not a ton has changed since then for either squad, as Dan Campbell's group progressed to the NFC Championship Game and Andy Reid's won Super Bowl LVIII. Both sides enter 2024 as title hopefuls, making even this preseason outing an important one.

Saturday also presents an opportunity for someone to right their wrongs from the previous week. Last Thursday, the Lions mustered just three points in an 11-point loss to the New York Giants. Just a couple of days later, the Chiefs got doubled up by the Jacksonville Jaguars and lost by a final score of 26-13. Assuming there's no tie this time around, one of these two franchises will rise to 1-1 on the preseason with the other remaining winless heading into the final stretch.

Here's how you can follow along with the Chiefs this week.

Game: Chiefs vs. Lions

Location: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Date: Saturday, August 17

Time: 3:00 p.m. CT

TV Channel: KSHB 41 local, NFL Network national

Listen Live: WDAF (106.5 FM) Chiefs Radio Network or Tico Sports (Kansas City) for Spanish radio broadcast

Betting Line: Chiefs -6.5 per DraftKings Sportsbook

Jordan Foote

JORDAN FOOTE

Jordan Foote is the deputy editor of Arrowhead Report on SI.com, covering the Kansas City Chiefs. He also hosts the One Royal Way podcast on Kansas City Sports Network. Jordan is a Baker University alumnus, earning his degree in Mass Media. Follow him on X @footenoted. 

