How to Watch Chiefs vs. Lions: Preseason TV, Odds, Preview
The Kansas City Chiefs are back in action, once again squaring off against an opponent they played early in the 2023 regular season.
Coming to town this weekend are the Detroit Lions, who took down the reigning Super Bowl champs just under a year ago. Not a ton has changed since then for either squad, as Dan Campbell's group progressed to the NFC Championship Game and Andy Reid's won Super Bowl LVIII. Both sides enter 2024 as title hopefuls, making even this preseason outing an important one.
Saturday also presents an opportunity for someone to right their wrongs from the previous week. Last Thursday, the Lions mustered just three points in an 11-point loss to the New York Giants. Just a couple of days later, the Chiefs got doubled up by the Jacksonville Jaguars and lost by a final score of 26-13. Assuming there's no tie this time around, one of these two franchises will rise to 1-1 on the preseason with the other remaining winless heading into the final stretch.
Here's how you can follow along with the Chiefs this week.
Game: Chiefs vs. Lions
Location: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
Date: Saturday, August 17
Time: 3:00 p.m. CT
TV Channel: KSHB 41 local, NFL Network national
Listen Live: WDAF (106.5 FM) Chiefs Radio Network or Tico Sports (Kansas City) for Spanish radio broadcast
Betting Line: Chiefs -6.5 per DraftKings Sportsbook
For updates throughout the game and after the action has concluded, including plenty of postgame content, keep it locked in right here at Kansas City Chiefs On SI and follow us on X @ChiefsOnSI for additional coverage, commentary and more.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.