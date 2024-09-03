How to Watch Chiefs vs. Ravens: NFL Week 1 TV, Odds, Preview

Arrowhead Report

Here's how you can follow along as KC hosts Baltimore in their first regular-season game of 2024.

Jan 28, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) greets Baltimore Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton (14) after their AFC Championship football game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
With the preseason in the books, it doesn't get any more serious than this. Regular-season NFL football is back, with the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs opening the 2024-25 campaign against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday.

For the second year in a row, Andy Reid's team will raise a banner in front of the home crowd to start the season. This time around, it's John Harbaugh's squad that's rolling into GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium seeking a victory.

Although it's in the regular season, this outing is a rematch of January's AFC Championship Game. In that contest, the Chiefs traveled to Baltimore and escaped with a 17-10 victory that propelled them to Super Bowl LVIII. Defending NFL MVP Lamar Jackson will look to spoil Kansas City's party in a revenge game of sorts, whereas Patrick Mahomes seeks a 1-0 start for his Kansas City club. Week 1's matchup makes for one of the football calendar's most intriguing ones, and it's almost here.

Here's how you can follow along with the Chiefs as they square off against the Ravens this week.

Game: Chiefs vs. Ravens

Location: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Date: Thursday, September 5

TV Channel: NBC (KSHB-41 local)

Listen Live: WDAF (106.5 FM) Chiefs Radio Network or Tico Sports (Kansas City) for Spanish radio broadcast

Betting Line: Chiefs -3 per DraftKings Sportsbook

