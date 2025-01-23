How to Watch KC Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills: AFC Championship Game Preview
For the second time since the 2024-25 regular season began, the Kansas City Chiefs will face the Buffalo Bills in a matchup between two of the NFL's most exciting teams. This time around, however, there's a trip to Super Bowl LIX hanging in the balance.
The reigning champs will hope that having home-field advantage will come in handy, as November's Week 11 meeting in Orchard Park saw the Bills come away with a 30-21 victory. A lot has changed since then, though, as Kansas City captured the AFC's No. 1 playoff seed and could be healthier now than it has been all year. Buffalo, on the other hand, saw safety Taylor Rapp and cornerback Christian Benford get banged up their divisional round triumph over the Baltimore Ravens.
Either way, both sides will be bringing their best efforts this weekend. In a clash between Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen, there's no shortage of star power in the conference title game.
Here's everything you need to know and how you can follow along with the Chiefs as they square off against the Bills on Sunday.
Game: Chiefs versus Bills
Location: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
Date and Time: Sunday, January 26 at 5:30 p.m. CT
TV Channel: CBS or KCTV local
Listen Live: The Fan (96.5 FM) Chiefs Radio Network or Tico Sports (Kansas City) for Spanish radio broadcast
This contest's television broadcast team is highlighted by Jim Nantz (play-by-play) and Tony Romo (color) in the commentary booth. Tracy Wolfson and Evan Washburn will serve as the sideline reporters for the conference title game matchup, and Clete Blakeman crew will officiate it.
