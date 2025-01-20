NFL Announces Refereeing Crew for Chiefs vs. Bills AFC Championship Game
The NFL's refereeing assignments have been set for the conference championship games, and the Kansas City Chiefs know who will be making the calls at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday evening.
When the Chiefs face off with the Buffalo Bills in the AFC championship game, the head referee will be Clete Blakeman, while Shawn Hochuli will referee the NFC championship game.
Blakeman's 2024–25 crew includes Scott Campbell, Dana McKenzie, Julian Mapp, Karina Tovar, James Coleman, Jonah Monroe, Chad Adams and Amber Cornell, according to Football Zebras.
As noted by Mike Sando of The Athletic, Mahomes is 6-5 in games officiated by Blakeman and his crew. When evaluating Mahomes's record by referee (an already-questionable exercise), Mahomes has his second-worst record with Blakeman at the helm. (Mahomes is 4-4 in games officiated by Brad Allen.)
Still, plenty of social media users were sure that Blakeman's appointment would lead to certain success for Kansas City.
With those reactions in mind, Sando also shared another noteworthy detail as the refereeing discourse seeps deeper and deeper into NFL conversations.
"Forget the conspiracy theories," Sando wrote. "NFL officials have assessed 47 penalties against the Chiefs in the fourth quarters and overtimes of one-score games over the past two seasons, including playoffs. Those same officials have assessed 48 penalties against the Chiefs' opponents in those same critical situations. The yardage totals are similarly close: 307 yards against the Chiefs, compared to 340 yards against their opponents."