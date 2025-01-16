How to Watch KC Chiefs vs. Houston Texans: AFC Divisional Round TV, Odds, Preview
After some time off to rest and prepare, the Kansas City Chiefs are almost back in action. The back-to-back Super Bowl champions benefitted from a bye during wild-card weekend and with the dust now settled, there's a rematch of Week 16 on the horizon for Andy Reid's club.
Coming to town are the Houston Texans, who fell to Kansas City by a final score of 27-19 less than a month ago. With that said, DeMeco Ryans and Matt Burke's defense came alive in the first round of the postseason and held the Los Angeles Chargers to just 12 points. The AFC South champions are looking to pull off a sizable upset against the Chiefs with momentum on their side, although the resume of Patrick Mahomes in the divisional round is second to none.
Here's everything you need to know and how you can follow along with the Chiefs as they square off against the Texans on Saturday.
Game: Chiefs versus Texans
Location: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
Date and Time: Saturday, January 18 at 3:30 p.m. CT
TV Channel: ESPN or KMBC local
Listen Live: The Fan (96.5 FM) Chiefs Radio Network or Tico Sports (Kansas City) for Spanish radio broadcast
Betting Line: Chiefs -8.5 (as of Wednesday morning)
This contest's television broadcast team is highlighted by Joe Buck (play-by-play) and Troy Aikman (color) in the commentary booth. Lisa Salters will serve as the sideline reporter for the divisional round matchup, and Clay Martin's crew will officiate it.
