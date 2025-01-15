One Key Part of Xavier Worthy's Game Could Make a Difference in Playoff Debut
As the Kansas City Chiefs gear up for another playoff run, they're setting out to do what no franchise has ever done in history: win three Super Bowls in a row. That feat, if accomplished, will see the back-to-back champs lean on their veteran leaders for consistent production.
A select few rookies, however, will also be asked to chip in. Wide receiver Xavier Worthy is one of them, and the timing seems to be nearly perfect for his postseason debut. The first-round pick ended the regular season playing his best football, which is exactly what Kansas City had hoped for.
After a slow start to the year, the former Texas standout caught fire and hasn't looked back. Experience and preparation have combined to make him more confident, and that'll surely come in handy this weekend against the Houston Texans (and beyond, if the Chiefs win on Saturday).
Speaking to the media this week, quarterback Patrick Mahomes praised Worthy and said there's plenty of evidence suggesting that he's ready for the stakes to be even higher.
"I think just the steady progression he's made all year long," Mahomes said. "Obviously, adrenaline is going to be flowing and you're going to be, I guess, a little nervous or whatever that is but once you get on the football field, you just play. I think that's something he's done great this entire season. He's played in a lot of big games, and he's done a lot of productive things. I expect him to do the same thing as we get to the playoffs."
It isn't just Worthy's offensive teammates who can tell he's growing more and more comfortable. Cornerback Trent McDuffie faces him several times a week, and the two-time All-Pro argues that the proof is in when and where Worthy is being used.
"Just look at how he's out there on the field," McDuffie said. "Where he's lining up within our offensive game plan, the amount of looks that Pat's giving him, the plays he's able to make, the catches he's able to make. You can just tell he's someone that wants to be that person. He wants to be the No. 1, he wants the ball. When you have someone like that, I think that can be a real threat."
Schematics and the numbers both back that up. Worthy had a couple of inspiring performances early in the season but in Weeks 9 and 10, his production cratered. In those two outings, he had negative rushing yardage and his lone 11-yard reception barely kept him in the positive overall. From that point on, he's been targeted no fewer than five times and had at least four receptions in every game. His best afternoon came on Christmas Day against the Pittsburgh Steelers, when he had season-highs in both receptions (eight) and yards (79).
As McDuffie mentioned, Worthy is also simply getting more (and better) opportunities. In the aforementioned seven-game stretch, he's played an average of 50 snaps a week. He has more fluidity in alignment, too, with three games of over 70% of his reps seeing him line up out wide as opposed to in the slot. Getting Marquise "Hollywood" Brown back from injury has afforded Kansas City the opportunity to weaponize each of its receivers – Worthy and DeAndre Hopkins included – down the stretch.
Worthy's improved understanding of the offense led to an increased workload. That workload, in turn, prepared him for the most important part of the football calendar. The Chiefs are hoping his championship DNA shines through along with everyone else's and with the rookie being as self-assured as ever, that door is wide open.
"I felt like I always had the confidence," Worthy said. "It's just more [a matter] of understanding the game. Football now in the NFL is kind of different from college, so understanding the game from college to now is a little different. I feel like I'm catching on a little more."