James Winchester Leaves Game, Reveals Chiefs' Surprise Backup Long Snapper
UPDATE: Winchester returned to the game in the second half.
The original story, in its entirety, resumes below.
The Kansas City Chiefs came into their preseason game against the Detroit Lions already banged up, and one additional role player suffered an injury before halftime.
In the second quarter of Saturday's home game, long snapper James Winchester left with what the team is describing as a shoulder injury. Shortly after his early exit, Kansas City announced that he was questionable to return.
Winchester, who recently turned 35, has been with the Chiefs for almost a decade now. Since joining the franchise back in 2015, he's played in nearly 150 regular-season games and approached two dozen postseason contests under head coach Andy Reid. Proving to be a steady presence, Winchester is one of the most trusted players on Dave Toub's special teams unit. He also has 11 tackles and a pair of forced fumbles in his career. He re-signed with Kansas City on a one-year contract back in March.
NFL teams do their best to prepare for every circumstance, so Winchester getting hurt didn't send the Chiefs into a panic. With that said, many on the outside wondered who the team's backup long snapper would be in an emergency situation. On Saturday, second-string tight end Noah Gray filled in for Winchester on a kick for Harrison Butker and punts for Matt Araiza.
At the halftime break, it's unclear how serious Winchester's shoulder injury is. In the event of him ever missing an extended period of time, it would make sense for Kansas City to make an external acquisition to take his spot. In the short term, however, Gray has proven to be versatile. Not only is he the Chiefs' go-to tight end after Travis Kelce, but he also was an unofficial fullback a season ago.
At the very least, the Chiefs can add one more pinch-hit title to Gray's resume.