Merritt: Chiefs 'Want a Guy to Step Up' for Second Starting CB Role
With training camp finished for the year, the Kansas City Chiefs have a good idea of how to outline their depth chart for the regular season. A few positions still have competitions going on, however, with cornerback being one of them.
As has been the case all offseason, Kansas City is waiting on someone to be named the second starter opposite Trent McDuffie. The All-Pro man is the clear leader of the group, but multiple players are battling for snaps in base personnel with him in the secondary. Fellow 2022 NFL Draft picks Jaylen Watson, Joshua Williams and Nazeeh Johnson are all in contention for the gig.
Last month, defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo described the battle for CB2 as "pretty open." Where do things stand now? Defensive backs coach Dave Merritt echoed that sentiment this week, saying the Chiefs are still waiting on someone to secure that role.
"Same thing," Merritt said. "You want a guy to step up. (No.) 35, Jaylen Watson, and Joshua Williams have played a lot of football for us. Nazeeh Johnson, of course, is coming back off of a knee injury but you want someone to step up and be able to claim that position and not have a guy rotating and always looking over his shoulder. We're looking for the same thing. I echo what Spags said."
Through one preseason outing (and with one on deck for Saturday), no one has managed to separate from the pack. That's largely due to availability concerns, as Watson is working his way back from offseason shoulder surgery and Johnson is attempting to return from a torn ACL. Williams is the only member of the trio to benefit from good health, although his performance hasn't been good enough to hold the others off completely.
With Watson shedding his non-contact jersey at practice and Johnson rotating back in, what is Merritt looking to see? He hinted at press ability and processing acumen, but stability should be a deciding factor.
"Consistency in practice," Merritt said. "Consistency in technique, as well as consistency in understanding and knowing the calls. You can feel when a guy is ready to take over and just take it. Not saying he's going to be clean in everything that he does but once you see a guy consistently, day in and day out, not having the big lows or big drops, you know 'Hey, this guy may be ready to go.' But again, we have a great thing going here because the Fab Five, all of those guys have played a lot. With 35 and 2, Josh and Jaylen, either guy that goes in there and starts for us... you have to understand we normally play six DBs on the field, sometimes five, because the NFL puts out three wide receivers. Both guys are starters anyway, so we're really just talking about base personnel when there are just two wide receivers in the game."
The next week-plus should provide more clarity for the Chiefs. Williams is on record saying how much he wants the job, and Watson doesn't think this level of competitiveness is anything new. The race appears to be between those two at this juncture and if Watson can return to form, it's this writer's take that he's the superior option from the consistency standpoint Merritt pointed to.
Count Johnson all the way out at your own risk, though. Merritt won't be doing so.
"(No.) 13 is coming off of his injuries," Merritt said. "So what he's doing is he's coming back very strong. He was out there today with the ones – and he's been repping with the ones – so I look forward to Nazeeh just continuing to ascend."