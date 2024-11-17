Kansas City Chiefs Stats and Milestones for Week 11 vs. Buffalo Bills
The Kansas City Chiefs are back in action for Week 11, and a dangerous Buffalo Bills team awaits at Highmark Stadium. Not only is the fate of the AFC going to be impacted on Sunday afternoon, but a bit of history can be made in the process if the road team has a solid performance.
Let's take a look at some of the most intriguing stats and milestones within reach for the Chiefs in Week 11.
Information courtesy of the Chiefs' official Week 11 game notes.
Travis Kelce set to pass a Chiefs legend on the leaderboards
With a touchdown in last weekend's triumph over the Denver Broncos, tight end Travis Kelce tied Tony Gonzalez for the most receiving scores in franchise history at 76. Should he log another one on Sunday, he'll be in sole possession of one of the most prestigious Chiefs records. Kelce is four total touchdowns short of tying running back Priest Holmes for the overall Kansas City mark, so the future Hall of Fame pass catcher could be mowing down the record books down the stretch.
Two more Kelce accomplishments seem likely on Sunday afternoon
Kelce's achievements don't stop at being Chiefs-specific, though. Entering Sunday's game, he's currently fourth among all NFL tight ends to ever play in receiving yards. He trails longtime San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers star Antonio Gates by just 14. Additionally, he's only 15 yards behind former Arizona Cardinals wideout Larry Fitzgerald for the fifth-most yards after catch in a career dating back to 1992. All it takes is one vintage performance from Kelce to set him apart from some of NFL history's best players.
Will Chris Jones break his sack-less streak in Week 11?
Defensive tackle Chris Jones is still winning at an elite rate and serving as the game's premier interior pass rusher, but his lack of sack production is noticeable. Since logging a two-sack effort in Week 4 against the Chargers, Jones has gone five games without getting one. He has just four quarterback hits over that span, too. Should Jones snap out of the cold spell in the sack department in Week 11, he'll break a tie with Justin Houston for the fourth-most in franchise history. Jones is still eight-and-a-half sacks away from Neil Smith in third place, but occupying a Mount Rushmore spot this week would be fitting for one of the greatest Chiefs ever.
A Kansas City team record can be tied in Orchard Park
Kansas City has experienced some hot streaks during its history, but Sunday could mark the continuation of perhaps the best one yet. With a win in Week 11, the Chiefs will tie their own franchise record for the most consecutive games won in a single season. 2015's squad went from 1-5 to 11-5 in an improbable in-season comeback to make the playoffs, then 2020's AFC reps for the Super Bowl went from 4-1 to 14-1 from Weeks 5-16. A 10-game regular-season win streak here, especially considering the Chiefs haven't lost any game dating back to Christmas Day of last year, would be truly impressive.